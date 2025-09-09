SwissBorg hacked for $41M in Solana after Kiln API compromise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 18:40
Threshold
T$0.01658+2.66%
Solana
SOL$217.8+1.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,709.58+0.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+5.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016604+2.83%

SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the API of its staking partner Kiln, draining about 193,000 Solana tokens from its Earn program. 

The SwissBorg app and other Earn products were not impacted by the hack, the company wrote in a post on X. The stolen SOL (SOL) tokens were worth roughly $41 million at time of writing.

Source: Swissborg

The breach originated with Kiln, a staking infrastructure provider that powers yield products on blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum.

An API attack targets the software “bridge” that connects two systems. In SwissBorg’s case, its app relied on Kiln’s API to communicate with Solana’s staking network. By compromising the API, hackers were able to manipulate requests and siphon off funds.

SwissBorg said that despite the hack, the company remains in good financial health, daily operations are unaffected and the affected users will be contacted directly by email.

Related: Crypto users urged to take extreme care as NPM attack hits core JavaScript libraries 

A “bad day” but not a fatal blow

SwissBorg CEO Cyrus Fazel hosted an X Space on Monday shortly after the company’s statement that it had been hacked. According to Fazel, the breach only impacted users depositing Solana tokens in its Earn program, which accounts for about 1% of its customer base and 2% of total assets.

“It’s a big amount of money, but it doesn’t put SwissBorg at risk,” the spokesperson said.

SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program lets users deposit SOL through its app to earn staking rewards, using the infrastructure provided by Kiln. The product was part of SwissBorg’s wider suite of Earn offerings on assets like BTC and ETH, designed to give retail users simple access to staking yields without managing validator nodes or DeFi protocols directly.

The company pledged to reimburse affected users, noting that “with the current treasury we have, we could already do that,” while stressing it is also working with international agencies, exchanges and white hat hackers to assist with the investigation, and that some transactions have already been blocked.

Calling it “a bad day for SwissBorg,” Fazel said the incident would ultimately serve as a learning experience for the company.

Source: Solscan

Blockchain data shows the stolen funds were routed to a Solana wallet now labeled on Solscan as the “SwissBorg Exploiter,” advising users to exercise caution when interacting with it.

Cointelegraph reached out to Swissborg and Kiln for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/swissborg-hacked-41m-sol-api-compromise?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$2.045+65.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01081-0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading