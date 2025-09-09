SwissBorg hacked for $41M SOL after third-party API compromise

Hackers drained 193,000 SOL from SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program after a Kiln API was compromised, affecting 1% of users and 2% of assets.

SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the API of its staking partner Kiln, draining about 193,000 Solana tokens from its Earn program.

The SwissBorg app and other Earn products were not impacted by the hack, the company wrote in a post on X. The stolen SOL (SOL) tokens were worth roughly $41 million at time of writing.

The breach originated with Kiln, a staking infrastructure provider that powers yield products on blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum.

