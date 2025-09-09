SwissBorg loses $41.5 million in security breach

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:28
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000429-1.26%
Solana
SOL$213.34+3.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017425+9.51%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4353+2.39%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01242+0.32%

European crypto investment app SwissBorg has reportedly been targeted in a security breach, which has resulted in the theft of 192,600 Solana tokens valued at about $41.5 million.

On-chain investigator ZachXBT broke the news on Monday evening, saying the incident happened “a few hours ago,” explaining that the security breach happened directly on the Solana network.

SwissBorg confirmed the incident

In a post on the X platform, ZachXBT, well-known in the crypto community for unearthing and tracking illicit activities on the blockchain, revealed the alleged wallet address of the offender, and it has been identified as: “TYFWG3hvvxWMs2KXEk8cDuJCsXEYKs65eeqpD9P4mK1.”

At the time of this report, SwissBorg had confirmed the security breach through its X platform account.

SwissBorg further shared their recovery plans, which include “allocating SwissBorg’s SOL Treasury so users recover a significant portion of their balance, figures to be finalized soon,” while ongoing actions include “engaging white-hat hackers & security partners to recover compromised funds with the goal of making all users whole.”

The platform also explained that they would reach out to concerned users via email with further explanations. Other programs remain unaffected, according to their post on the X platform.

“SwissBorg is in good financial health, and this incident does not affect Day-to-day operations,” wrote the company.

Some crypto enthusiasts appreciated the “swift response,” transparency, and explanations by Swissborg, adding that such incidents happen to “the best of exchanges.” But others think otherwise.

SwissBorg is popular in Europe, offering centralized applications for buying and selling and earning yield on a range of digital assets. The crypto investment platform last year announced its compliance with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s stringent rules.

The recent security breach is another blow to the digital asset space as it continues to battle with sophisticated security threats. The incident also highlights the risks that are associated with both centralized and decentralized platforms, which underscores the urgent need for strong security measures.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/swissborg-loses-41-5m-in-security-breach/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15846+0.98%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4364+2.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+2.56%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.638+2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01299+1.96%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips