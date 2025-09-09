SwissBorg was attacked by SOL wallet, and about $41 million was transferred

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to The Block , Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg lost approximately 192,600 SOL (approximately $ 41.3 million) in its SOL Earn Program after a partner's API was compromised. The company stated it would use its SOL reserves to help users recover the majority of their remaining balances. Officials have implemented safety measures, suspending redemptions and collaborating with white hat hackers and security teams to recover the stolen funds. The incident did not affect other SwissBorg Earn programs or funds within the app .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.