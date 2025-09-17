Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard Partner For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/17
Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard have unveiled their collaboration to launch the industry-first cryptoeconomic guarantee layer for secure cross-chain Bitcoin transfers.

Symbiotic, Chainlink, And Lombard Team Up

On Monday, staking protocol Symbiotic announced its partnership with decentralized oracle provider Chainlink and Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard to launch the industry’s first-of-its-kind guarantee layer for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers.

The collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to secure transfers of Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC) across blockchains. Additionally, it introduces two new Symbiotic vaults, backed by a Symbiotic-powered monitoring network that verifies LBTC transfers via CCIP and issues alerts in case of discrepancies, the team detailed.

One of the staking vaults will hold up to $100 million of Chainlink’s native token, LINK, while the other will have 20 million of Lombard’s upcoming native token, BARD.

Notably, the Bitcoin DeFi protocol recently discussed the launch of its native token on X, stating, “Lombard is redefining how Bitcoin moves. At the core of this movement is BARD.” The protocol revealed that the tokenomics will be shared on September 16, while the airdrop and other participant allocation claims will take place on September 18.

The integration will introduce immediate token utility for BARD holders, the announcement explained, by enabling staking into the vault via the Lombard App to secure cross-chain LBTC transfers while earning up to 15% APY.

Moreover, Symbiotic’s modular architecture will allow Lombard and partners to dynamically customize protection levels, with value transferred and no disruption to ongoing operations, “positioning this model as foundational infrastructure for the next generation of cross-chain DeFi security.”

‘A New Standard’ For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

According to the statement, the integration will deliver a “dual-layer protection system that scales with demand while setting a new standard for cross-chain Bitcoin derivatives” by combining Symbiotic’s permissionless restaking, CCIP’s modular security, and Lombard’s Bitcoin infrastructure.

Misha Putiatin, Symbiotic’s co-founder, affirmed that the protocol “turns passive crypto assets into modular, active security infrastructure,” adding that “Integrating our restaking framework with Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain LBTC transfers showcases how decentralized collateral can be deployed quickly and permissionlessly to reinforce cross-chain value flows and deliver tangible benefits to end users.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Phillips, Lombard’s Co-founder, highlighted that LBTC is “a chain asset, meeting demand across networks rather than being confined to one.” He noted that holders seek the freedom to move their Bitcoin wherever the best opportunities are, but without compromising security.

To address that, Phillips explained that “pairing CCIP’s modular architecture with Symbiotic’s restaked collateral gives our community stronger economic guarantees through staking. Each BARD staked reinforces the robustness of LBTC, aligning incentives and strengthening the integrity of our interoperability stack.”

