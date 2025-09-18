Syndicate mainnet launched and held TGE today, with FDV now at $1.86 billion.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to the official announcement, the application chain infrastructure protocol Syndicate mainnet was launched and TGE was carried out today. As of press time, the token SYND is currently priced at US$1.86. Based on the total number of tokens of 1 billion, the protocol FDV has reached US$1.86 billion.
Syndicate was formerly a decentralized investment platform and completed a US$20 million Series A financing in 2021, led by a16z.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.