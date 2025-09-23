Synthetix Launches High Stakes Trading Competition Ahead of Mainnet Perps Debut

TLDR

Synthetix launches $1M perps DEX trading battle on Ethereum Mainnet this Oct.

$1M Synthetix trading contest debuts with first perps DEX on Ethereum Mainnet.

Synthetix kicks off $1M trading challenge for Ethereum Mainnet perps DEX launch.

Ethereum Mainnet hosts Synthetix $1M perps DEX trading event this October.

Synthetix unveils $1M perps DEX trading competition with 100 elite participants.

Synthetix has announced a $1 million trading competition as part of its upcoming perps DEX launch on Ethereum Mainnet. The event kicks off in October 2025 and will run for one month, involving 100 selected participants. This Synthetix competition serves as a proving ground for its infrastructure, product readiness, and community engagement.

Ethereum Mainnet to Host First Perps DEX

Synthetix is preparing to launch the first high-performance perps DEX that settles directly on Ethereum Mainnet without bridges. This approach allows for gasless trades, low latency, and no intermediaries, all secured by Ethereum’s native infrastructure. The launch also introduces gas-free execution and on-chain settlement to improve DeFi trading experiences.

Traders can use multiple assets like sUSD, sUSDe, wstETH and cbBTC as collateral in the trading environment. These assets help users maintain portfolio exposure while earning yield, funding rates, or staking rewards. The Synthetix model supports advanced trading strategies without triggering taxable events.

By offering a direct and secure trading venue, Synthetix combines DeFi composability with Ethereum’s liquidity, which exceeds $90 billion across staking, lending, and LP pools. This framework is expected to enhance market activity and attract experienced DeFi participants. The perps DEX aims to establish Ethereum Mainnet as a central hub for high-performance derivatives trading.

$1M Trading Battle for Elite Users

Synthetix selected 100 traders through a competitive process involving top Kwenta users, pre-depositors, and lottery winners. The top 50 traders received invites, while 30 spots went to users depositing into sUSD or sUSDe vaults. Additional entry paths included lotteries for depositors and Kwenta point holders.

Each participant will receive margin capital to trade across key perpetual markets including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, and others. The capital is restricted to trading use, but prize winners retain full ownership of their rewards. The trader with the highest ending margin balance wins the $1 million grand prize.

The competition also offers additional prizes including SNX tokens and exclusive access benefits such as Infinex Patron status. Synthetix expects the contest to simulate real-world conditions and encourage strategic trading. Leaderboards and community coverage will provide live updates throughout the competition.

Technical Goals Behind the Event

Synthetix plans to use this event to test product readiness, scalability, and partner integrations under real trading pressure. The protocol will monitor infrastructure performance during high-volume activity to fine-tune response times and reliability. Market makers will also optimize order routing and liquidity provision in a live environment.

The event will test Synthetix’s SLP community market-making vault for its role in decentralized liquidity support. Feedback from active traders will help improve the system’s usability, accuracy, and capital efficiency, ensuring the DEX launch reflects the needs of active market participants.

Synthetix sees this campaign as essential to strengthening its position in DeFi derivatives on Ethereum. The trading competition ends in November 2025, with rewards distributed on-chain shortly afterward. Synthetix aims to set new standards in on-chain trading by combining performance, composability, and security.

The post Synthetix Launches High Stakes Trading Competition Ahead of Mainnet Perps Debut appeared first on CoinCentral.