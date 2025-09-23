Synthetix to Launch First Perp DEX on Ethereum Mainnet

PANews reported on September 23 that Synthetix announced that it will launch the first perpetual contract decentralized exchange (Perp DEX) on the Ethereum mainnet and hold a trading competition for the actual testing platform.
As reported last month, the Synthetix team is pushing forward the plan to return to the Ethereum mainnet and build a high-performance perpetual contract DEX .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.