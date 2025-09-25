PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine. T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures. Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine. T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures. Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.

T-REX Persona System is now live, with plans to release Rexy NFT in October

By: PANews
2025/09/25 19:37
Threshold
T$0.01539-1.34%
REVOX
REX$0.041113-2.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559+1.08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01602+13.45%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004358+0.06%

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine.

T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures.

Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03688-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-5.46%
SUN
SUN$0.026502-7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation