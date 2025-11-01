ExchangeDEX+
T. Rowe Price (TROW) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +10.20%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services firm would post earnings of $2.15 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.24, delivering a surprise of +4.19%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. T. Rowe, which belongs to the Zacks Financial – Investment Management industry, posted revenues of $1.89 billion for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.34%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.79 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call. T. Rowe shares have lost about 9.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 16%. What's next for T. Rowe? While T. Rowe has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank,…

T. Rowe Price (TROW) beats Q3 earnings and revenue estimates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 01:30
T. Rowe Price (TROW) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +10.20%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services firm would post earnings of $2.15 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.24, delivering a surprise of +4.19%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

T. Rowe, which belongs to the Zacks Financial – Investment Management industry, posted revenues of $1.89 billion for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.34%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.79 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call.

T. Rowe shares have lost about 9.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 16%.

What’s next for T. Rowe?

While T. Rowe has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for T. Rowe was favorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company’s just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $2.39 on $1.91 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $9.49 on $7.26 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Financial – Investment Management is currently in the top 26% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, TPG Inc. (TPG), has yet to report results for the quarter ended September 2025. The results are expected to be released on November 4.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level.

TPG Inc.’s revenues are expected to be $503.85 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/t-rowe-price-trow-beats-q3-earnings-and-revenue-estimates-202510311355

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/t-rowe-price-trow-beats-q3-earnings-and-revenue-estimates-202510311355

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,860.65+1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12517+3.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007708+0.23%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

