Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 06:10
DeFi
Taiko
Taiko, a permissionless, decentralized Ethereum-equivalent based rollup designed to scale Ethereum, has announced its collaboration with Chainlink Data Streams, an industry-standard oracle platform. The purpose of this strategic partnership is to enhance reliability and security for decentralized finance (DeFi) for next-generation on-chain applications on Taiko.

Both decentralized platforms are trying to empower the common vision for maximum reliability and security by providing tangible performance advantages. This landmark integration helps developers build advanced DeFi applications such as lending protocols, derivatives platforms, and other decentralized applications (dApps).

At this point, Taiko will utilize its Ethereum validators for transaction grading, ensuring maximum decentralization and hindrance to censorship. Taiko has revealed this news through its official X account.

Taiko-Chainlink Integration Paves the Way for Institutional-Grade DeFi

Joaquin Mendes, COO at Taiko, said, “Adopting Chainlink Data Streams as our official oracle solution ensures the Taiko ecosystem has access to secure, high-fidelity market data. As the most Ethereum-aligned L2, this integration positions us to accelerate institutional adoption and attract smart capital beyond traditional DeFi use cases. Chainlink’s industry-standard infrastructure supports our vision of bringing real-world applications on-chain while maintaining our commitment to decentralization.

Both platforms use their relevant expertise to boost the advancement in the DeFi ecosystem for the next generation. Furthermore, this integration takes Taiko to capitalize on the coming wave of institutional blockchain adoption. In this digital world, traditional finance finds a secure, decentralized infrastructure for tokenized assets and smart contracts. Chainlink plays its role by providing a strong foundation for institutional-grade applications.

Chainlink’s Proven Infrastructure Fuels Taiko’s next-Gen DeFi Protocols

Chainlink Data Streams delivers important technical features for DeFi protocol on Taiko, such as liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads for increased risk management, elastic report schemes that catch deeper market data, and proven $25+ trillion in on-chain transaction volume around leading DeFi applications.

At this point, Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, stated, “We’re thrilled that Taiko has chosen Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle solution to accelerate the growth of its DeFi ecosystem. Via sub-second, highly secure market data delivered through Chainlink’s proven infrastructure that’s already securing over $100 billion across DeFi, Taiko is now positioned to unlock significant DeFi innovation and support institutional-grade applications with the reliability they demand.”

