BitcoinWorld Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi Get ready for a significant leap in Ethereum’s scalability! Taiko, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 network, has officially launched its groundbreaking new Taiko public testnet, ‘Hoodi.’ This isn’t just another update; it’s a strategic move designed to revolutionize how we experience decentralized applications, promising faster, smoother, and more efficient transactions for everyone. Let’s dive into what makes Hoodi a game-changer for the Ethereum ecosystem. Why is the Taiko Public Testnet a Game-Changer? On September 25th, Taiko announced the activation of Hoodi, marking a pivotal moment in its development roadmap. This new Taiko public testnet was crucial for integrating Taiko’s innovative ‘preconfirmation’ feature. This proprietary technology is engineered to significantly boost transaction processing speeds, addressing one of the core challenges faced by current blockchain networks. Preconfirmation Feature: Hoodi enables the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation technology. Enhanced Speed: This feature is designed to drastically improve transaction processing speeds. Future-Proofing: It also paves the way for several new development plans aimed at future growth. The launch of Hoodi signals Taiko’s unwavering commitment to building a scalable, next-generation infrastructure for Ethereum. This move isn’t merely about incremental improvements; it’s about setting a new standard for Layer 2 solutions. What Does Hoodi Mean for Existing Projects and Users? With the arrival of Hoodi, the existing Hekla testnet will soon retire. Specifically, Hekla is scheduled to shut down on September 30th. This means that all projects currently operating on Hekla will need to migrate to the new Taiko public testnet, Hoodi. This migration is a streamlined process designed to ensure continuity and allow projects to immediately benefit from Hoodi’s advanced capabilities. Seamless Migration: Projects will transition from Hekla to Hoodi, ensuring continuous development. Access to Advanced Features: Developers can immediately leverage Hoodi’s improved throughput and user experience enhancements. Future-Ready Platform: Building on Hoodi positions projects on a more scalable and efficient foundation. This transition is not just a technical necessity but an opportunity for developers and users alike. It promises a more robust and responsive environment for decentralized applications (dApps), fostering innovation and a superior user experience. How Does Taiko’s Public Testnet Enhance Throughput and User Experience? Taiko’s core mission is to scale Ethereum effectively, and the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is a monumental step in achieving this. By introducing advanced features like preconfirmation, Taiko aims to dramatically increase the number of transactions the network can handle per second, known as ‘throughput.’ This directly translates into a much smoother and more responsive experience for end-users. Increased Throughput: Hoodi is engineered to process more transactions faster, reducing network congestion. Reduced Latency: The preconfirmation feature minimizes delays, making interactions feel almost instantaneous. Improved User Experience: Faster transactions and greater reliability lead to a more enjoyable and efficient dApp usage. Imagine interacting with dApps without frustrating delays or high gas fees. That’s the vision Taiko is building towards with Hoodi. This strategic upgrade underscores Taiko’s dedication to making Ethereum more accessible and performant for a global audience, reflecting a deep commitment to the future of decentralized technology. The launch of the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is far more than a routine update; it represents a significant leap forward in the quest for Ethereum scalability. By introducing proprietary preconfirmation technology and enhancing overall throughput, Taiko is not just building a Layer 2 solution; it’s crafting a foundational infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications. This move reinforces Taiko’s position as a key innovator, driving the entire blockchain ecosystem towards a more efficient, user-friendly, and ultimately, more powerful future. The crypto community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact Hoodi will have. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Taiko’s new public testnet called? A1: Taiko’s new public testnet is named Hoodi. Q2: Why did Taiko launch the Hoodi testnet? A2: Taiko launched Hoodi to accommodate the activation of its proprietary ‘preconfirmation’ feature, which improves transaction processing speeds, and to support several new development plans. Q3: What will happen to the existing Hekla testnet? A3: The existing Hekla testnet will be shut down on September 30th, and all projects currently on Hekla will migrate to Hoodi. Q4: How does Hoodi improve transaction speeds? A4: Hoodi improves transaction speeds through the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation feature, which is designed to significantly enhance transaction processing efficiency and throughput. Q5: What are the main benefits of the Hoodi testnet for users and developers? A5: Hoodi offers increased throughput, reduced latency, and an overall improved user experience due to faster and more reliable transactions. For developers, it provides a more scalable and efficient platform for building dApps. Did you find this deep dive into Taiko’s Hoodi testnet insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this exciting advancement in Ethereum Layer 2 technology! Your engagement helps us continue delivering cutting-edge crypto news and analysis. This post Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi first appeared on BitcoinWorld.BitcoinWorld Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi Get ready for a significant leap in Ethereum’s scalability! Taiko, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 network, has officially launched its groundbreaking new Taiko public testnet, ‘Hoodi.’ This isn’t just another update; it’s a strategic move designed to revolutionize how we experience decentralized applications, promising faster, smoother, and more efficient transactions for everyone. Let’s dive into what makes Hoodi a game-changer for the Ethereum ecosystem. Why is the Taiko Public Testnet a Game-Changer? On September 25th, Taiko announced the activation of Hoodi, marking a pivotal moment in its development roadmap. This new Taiko public testnet was crucial for integrating Taiko’s innovative ‘preconfirmation’ feature. This proprietary technology is engineered to significantly boost transaction processing speeds, addressing one of the core challenges faced by current blockchain networks. Preconfirmation Feature: Hoodi enables the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation technology. Enhanced Speed: This feature is designed to drastically improve transaction processing speeds. Future-Proofing: It also paves the way for several new development plans aimed at future growth. The launch of Hoodi signals Taiko’s unwavering commitment to building a scalable, next-generation infrastructure for Ethereum. This move isn’t merely about incremental improvements; it’s about setting a new standard for Layer 2 solutions. What Does Hoodi Mean for Existing Projects and Users? With the arrival of Hoodi, the existing Hekla testnet will soon retire. Specifically, Hekla is scheduled to shut down on September 30th. This means that all projects currently operating on Hekla will need to migrate to the new Taiko public testnet, Hoodi. This migration is a streamlined process designed to ensure continuity and allow projects to immediately benefit from Hoodi’s advanced capabilities. Seamless Migration: Projects will transition from Hekla to Hoodi, ensuring continuous development. Access to Advanced Features: Developers can immediately leverage Hoodi’s improved throughput and user experience enhancements. Future-Ready Platform: Building on Hoodi positions projects on a more scalable and efficient foundation. This transition is not just a technical necessity but an opportunity for developers and users alike. It promises a more robust and responsive environment for decentralized applications (dApps), fostering innovation and a superior user experience. How Does Taiko’s Public Testnet Enhance Throughput and User Experience? Taiko’s core mission is to scale Ethereum effectively, and the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is a monumental step in achieving this. By introducing advanced features like preconfirmation, Taiko aims to dramatically increase the number of transactions the network can handle per second, known as ‘throughput.’ This directly translates into a much smoother and more responsive experience for end-users. Increased Throughput: Hoodi is engineered to process more transactions faster, reducing network congestion. Reduced Latency: The preconfirmation feature minimizes delays, making interactions feel almost instantaneous. Improved User Experience: Faster transactions and greater reliability lead to a more enjoyable and efficient dApp usage. Imagine interacting with dApps without frustrating delays or high gas fees. That’s the vision Taiko is building towards with Hoodi. This strategic upgrade underscores Taiko’s dedication to making Ethereum more accessible and performant for a global audience, reflecting a deep commitment to the future of decentralized technology. The launch of the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is far more than a routine update; it represents a significant leap forward in the quest for Ethereum scalability. By introducing proprietary preconfirmation technology and enhancing overall throughput, Taiko is not just building a Layer 2 solution; it’s crafting a foundational infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications. This move reinforces Taiko’s position as a key innovator, driving the entire blockchain ecosystem towards a more efficient, user-friendly, and ultimately, more powerful future. The crypto community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact Hoodi will have. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Taiko’s new public testnet called? A1: Taiko’s new public testnet is named Hoodi. Q2: Why did Taiko launch the Hoodi testnet? A2: Taiko launched Hoodi to accommodate the activation of its proprietary ‘preconfirmation’ feature, which improves transaction processing speeds, and to support several new development plans. Q3: What will happen to the existing Hekla testnet? A3: The existing Hekla testnet will be shut down on September 30th, and all projects currently on Hekla will migrate to Hoodi. Q4: How does Hoodi improve transaction speeds? A4: Hoodi improves transaction speeds through the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation feature, which is designed to significantly enhance transaction processing efficiency and throughput. Q5: What are the main benefits of the Hoodi testnet for users and developers? A5: Hoodi offers increased throughput, reduced latency, and an overall improved user experience due to faster and more reliable transactions. For developers, it provides a more scalable and efficient platform for building dApps. Did you find this deep dive into Taiko’s Hoodi testnet insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this exciting advancement in Ethereum Layer 2 technology! Your engagement helps us continue delivering cutting-edge crypto news and analysis. This post Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 09:40
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3458-3.70%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05637-0.31%
ERA
ERA$0.5523-4.29%
GET
GET$0.004897-6.90%
READY
READY$0.018-11.33%

BitcoinWorld

Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi

Get ready for a significant leap in Ethereum’s scalability! Taiko, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 network, has officially launched its groundbreaking new Taiko public testnet, ‘Hoodi.’ This isn’t just another update; it’s a strategic move designed to revolutionize how we experience decentralized applications, promising faster, smoother, and more efficient transactions for everyone. Let’s dive into what makes Hoodi a game-changer for the Ethereum ecosystem.

Why is the Taiko Public Testnet a Game-Changer?

On September 25th, Taiko announced the activation of Hoodi, marking a pivotal moment in its development roadmap. This new Taiko public testnet was crucial for integrating Taiko’s innovative ‘preconfirmation’ feature. This proprietary technology is engineered to significantly boost transaction processing speeds, addressing one of the core challenges faced by current blockchain networks.

  • Preconfirmation Feature: Hoodi enables the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation technology.
  • Enhanced Speed: This feature is designed to drastically improve transaction processing speeds.
  • Future-Proofing: It also paves the way for several new development plans aimed at future growth.

The launch of Hoodi signals Taiko’s unwavering commitment to building a scalable, next-generation infrastructure for Ethereum. This move isn’t merely about incremental improvements; it’s about setting a new standard for Layer 2 solutions.

What Does Hoodi Mean for Existing Projects and Users?

With the arrival of Hoodi, the existing Hekla testnet will soon retire. Specifically, Hekla is scheduled to shut down on September 30th. This means that all projects currently operating on Hekla will need to migrate to the new Taiko public testnet, Hoodi. This migration is a streamlined process designed to ensure continuity and allow projects to immediately benefit from Hoodi’s advanced capabilities.

  • Seamless Migration: Projects will transition from Hekla to Hoodi, ensuring continuous development.
  • Access to Advanced Features: Developers can immediately leverage Hoodi’s improved throughput and user experience enhancements.
  • Future-Ready Platform: Building on Hoodi positions projects on a more scalable and efficient foundation.

This transition is not just a technical necessity but an opportunity for developers and users alike. It promises a more robust and responsive environment for decentralized applications (dApps), fostering innovation and a superior user experience.

How Does Taiko’s Public Testnet Enhance Throughput and User Experience?

Taiko’s core mission is to scale Ethereum effectively, and the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is a monumental step in achieving this. By introducing advanced features like preconfirmation, Taiko aims to dramatically increase the number of transactions the network can handle per second, known as ‘throughput.’ This directly translates into a much smoother and more responsive experience for end-users.

  • Increased Throughput: Hoodi is engineered to process more transactions faster, reducing network congestion.
  • Reduced Latency: The preconfirmation feature minimizes delays, making interactions feel almost instantaneous.
  • Improved User Experience: Faster transactions and greater reliability lead to a more enjoyable and efficient dApp usage.

Imagine interacting with dApps without frustrating delays or high gas fees. That’s the vision Taiko is building towards with Hoodi. This strategic upgrade underscores Taiko’s dedication to making Ethereum more accessible and performant for a global audience, reflecting a deep commitment to the future of decentralized technology.

The launch of the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is far more than a routine update; it represents a significant leap forward in the quest for Ethereum scalability. By introducing proprietary preconfirmation technology and enhancing overall throughput, Taiko is not just building a Layer 2 solution; it’s crafting a foundational infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications. This move reinforces Taiko’s position as a key innovator, driving the entire blockchain ecosystem towards a more efficient, user-friendly, and ultimately, more powerful future. The crypto community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact Hoodi will have.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Taiko’s new public testnet called?

A1: Taiko’s new public testnet is named Hoodi.

Q2: Why did Taiko launch the Hoodi testnet?

A2: Taiko launched Hoodi to accommodate the activation of its proprietary ‘preconfirmation’ feature, which improves transaction processing speeds, and to support several new development plans.

Q3: What will happen to the existing Hekla testnet?

A3: The existing Hekla testnet will be shut down on September 30th, and all projects currently on Hekla will migrate to Hoodi.

Q4: How does Hoodi improve transaction speeds?

A4: Hoodi improves transaction speeds through the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation feature, which is designed to significantly enhance transaction processing efficiency and throughput.

Q5: What are the main benefits of the Hoodi testnet for users and developers?

A5: Hoodi offers increased throughput, reduced latency, and an overall improved user experience due to faster and more reliable transactions. For developers, it provides a more scalable and efficient platform for building dApps.

Did you find this deep dive into Taiko’s Hoodi testnet insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this exciting advancement in Ethereum Layer 2 technology! Your engagement helps us continue delivering cutting-edge crypto news and analysis.

This post Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.23572-6.16%
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564+0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11055-3.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539-5.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001533-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0155+1.43%
REVOX
REX$0.039905+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016958-1.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook