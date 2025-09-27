Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India’s growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five […]Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India’s growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five […]

Taiwan aims to double chip and gadget sales to India within seven years

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 05:15
Boost
BOOST$0.10096-13.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1107+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07464+0.94%

Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India’s growing phone business with America.

The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five months of the budget year starting in April, India sent $8.43 billion worth of phones to America, mostly Apple iPhones. These Indian phone exports don’t face the higher taxes that other goods do when entering the U.S. market.

James C. F. Huang, who leads Taiwan’s main trade group and used to serve as the island’s foreign minister, spoke about the growing business ties between the two places. He made these comments during the Taiwan Expo trade show on Thursday.

“Electronic industries are driving the growth of trade between our two countries,” Huang said. “I believe in the next five to seven years, the trade and investment which we have in India can double.”

According to Taiwan government officials, Taiwan’s big companies have already invested about $5 billion in Indian factories.

Last year, Powerchip Semiconductor teamed up with Tata Electronics for an $11 billion project to build India’s first computer chip factory powered by smart computer technology. The factory in Gujarat state received support from a $10 billion government program meant to encourage such projects.

This year, Foxconn, which makes products for Apple, announced it would spend $1.5 billion on its Indian operations. The company is moving more of its work out of China to avoid trade taxes.

Huang said he doesn’t worry that higher U.S. taxes on Indian goods will hurt Taiwanese companies doing business there.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect Taiwan-India trade relations or investment relations,” he said. He pointed to India’s big home market and new chances in oil-based chemicals, cloth making, and electronic goods.

Huang explained that several Taiwanese companies are investing in Indian operations, importing more parts from Taiwan, and creating local supply networks to support their work in the country.

Taiwan sold more than $10 billion worth of goods to India in 2024, with computer chips, electronic parts, and machines making up most of these sales. Just five years ago, the total was only about $4 billion, based on numbers from India’s government.

Most countries don’t have official government ties with Taiwan, and India follows this same approach. But the two places have built strong business connections. Indian government workers have said New Delhi wants more investment from Taiwan, which makes a lot of the world’s computer chips.

Chip makers use smart software to cut power use

Companies that make computer chips are now using smart software to design chips that use less electricity. The world’s biggest chip manufacturer showed this new approach on Wednesday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for Nvidia, presented ways to make computer chips about 10 times more energy efficient at a meeting in Silicon Valley.

Nvidia’s top computer servers for smart technology can use as much as 1,200 watts when working hard. This equals the power that 1,000 American homes would use if running all the time.

The improvements come from new chip designs where smaller pieces called “chiplets” using different technologies get put together to make one complete computing package.

To use these new methods, chip design companies are relying more on smart software from companies like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys. Both companies showed new products on Wednesday that they made while working closely with TSMC.

For some hard jobs in chip design, the software tools from TSMC’s partners found better answers than the company’s own human workers – and they did it much faster.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2.766+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01525-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+0.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,633.25+0.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+2.65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57637-3.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets