Taiwan seizes BitShine for NT$2.3 billion in cryptocurrency money laundering; 14 individuals have been indicted

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to ETtoday, that BitShine (Bitcoin Technology), Taiwan's largest virtual currency operator, was found to have aided a fraud ring in laundering NT$2.3 billion, affecting 1,539 victims. Prosecutors and police seized NT$60.49 million in cash, 647,000 USDT, Bitcoin, TRX, cash, and luxury cars. The main suspect, Shi Qiren, and 14 others were indicted on charges of aggravated fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for the main suspect.

