ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Takeaways From November 3, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: CM Punk looks on during RAW at Honda Center on October 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images A busy night at Saturday Night’s Main Event carried over into Monday on WWE Raw, with fallout from a new World Heavyweight Champion being crowned. CM Punk captured the vacant title against Jey Uso, and a surprising face got involved in the chaos that followed, along with an even more intriguing booking decision. Meanwhile, WWE is building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, teasing one of the most compelling singles matches in a family showdown. With the tournament field set to decide who faces John Cena in his final match, there was plenty at play on WWE Raw. Logan Paul Takes The Spotlight CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship win didn’t come on a grand stage, but that wasn’t WWE’s original plan before Seth Rollins went down with an injury and vacated the title. Plans change, and WWE adjusted on the fly. What made the moment even more compelling was the direction the company chose for Punk’s next challengers. As Punk mocked Rollins’ trademark belt swing and rattled off a list of potential opponents, Logan Paul’s music hit to the shock of everyone in New Mexico. It was a “him, really?” kind of moment, considering he hadn’t been seen on WWE television in months. Things took an even stranger turn when Paul Heyman arrived with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, both gunning for the same championship. As The Vision attacked Punk, Paul unexpectedly ran to the ring and made the save. Punk didn’t return the favor, though, as Reed crushed Paul with a Tsunami. Still, it was a surprising twist that suggested WWE might be testing a babyface run for the… The post Takeaways From November 3, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: CM Punk looks on during RAW at Honda Center on October 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images A busy night at Saturday Night’s Main Event carried over into Monday on WWE Raw, with fallout from a new World Heavyweight Champion being crowned. CM Punk captured the vacant title against Jey Uso, and a surprising face got involved in the chaos that followed, along with an even more intriguing booking decision. Meanwhile, WWE is building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, teasing one of the most compelling singles matches in a family showdown. With the tournament field set to decide who faces John Cena in his final match, there was plenty at play on WWE Raw. Logan Paul Takes The Spotlight CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship win didn’t come on a grand stage, but that wasn’t WWE’s original plan before Seth Rollins went down with an injury and vacated the title. Plans change, and WWE adjusted on the fly. What made the moment even more compelling was the direction the company chose for Punk’s next challengers. As Punk mocked Rollins’ trademark belt swing and rattled off a list of potential opponents, Logan Paul’s music hit to the shock of everyone in New Mexico. It was a “him, really?” kind of moment, considering he hadn’t been seen on WWE television in months. Things took an even stranger turn when Paul Heyman arrived with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, both gunning for the same championship. As The Vision attacked Punk, Paul unexpectedly ran to the ring and made the save. Punk didn’t return the favor, though, as Reed crushed Paul with a Tsunami. Still, it was a surprising twist that suggested WWE might be testing a babyface run for the…

Takeaways From November 3, 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 13:34
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007562-7.27%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4931-3.86%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-8.16%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01333+2.30%

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: CM Punk looks on during RAW at Honda Center on October 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE via Getty Images

A busy night at Saturday Night’s Main Event carried over into Monday on WWE Raw, with fallout from a new World Heavyweight Champion being crowned. CM Punk captured the vacant title against Jey Uso, and a surprising face got involved in the chaos that followed, along with an even more intriguing booking decision.

Meanwhile, WWE is building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, teasing one of the most compelling singles matches in a family showdown.

With the tournament field set to decide who faces John Cena in his final match, there was plenty at play on WWE Raw.

Logan Paul Takes The Spotlight

CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship win didn’t come on a grand stage, but that wasn’t WWE’s original plan before Seth Rollins went down with an injury and vacated the title. Plans change, and WWE adjusted on the fly.

What made the moment even more compelling was the direction the company chose for Punk’s next challengers.

As Punk mocked Rollins’ trademark belt swing and rattled off a list of potential opponents, Logan Paul’s music hit to the shock of everyone in New Mexico. It was a “him, really?” kind of moment, considering he hadn’t been seen on WWE television in months.

Things took an even stranger turn when Paul Heyman arrived with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, both gunning for the same championship. As The Vision attacked Punk, Paul unexpectedly ran to the ring and made the save. Punk didn’t return the favor, though, as Reed crushed Paul with a Tsunami. Still, it was a surprising twist that suggested WWE might be testing a babyface run for the social media star, or maybe something else entirely.

Later, after a disqualification finish to Punk and Jey Uso vs. Breakker and Reed, the heels swarmed again. Paul came out once more, seemingly to help Punk, and pulled out the brass knuckles. Just as everyone expected him to blast the Second City Saint, he paused for a split second… and did it anyway.

Now it looks like Paul has aligned himself with The Vision, marking a surprise creative shift. While he won’t replace Seth Rollins, it’s a bold move by WWE to position someone they clearly view as part of the company’s future alongside other rising stars. The alliance makes sense, as they head toward what feels like an inevitable WarGames match in the coming weeks.

It also seems to set the stage for Paul to challenge Punk for the title. The 30-year-old could use another win or two to solidify his standing, but based on Monday’s events, all signs point to that match happening soon.

WWE Begins Steady Rollout Of Tournament Matches

WWE began announcing the 16 Superstars who will compete for the chance to face John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. They never promised to reveal the full field right away, though, and on Raw, general manager Adam Pearce confirmed two matchups for the Nov. 10 episode, scheduling Rusev vs. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis will reveal the next two matchups on Friday.

It’s not surprising that WWE is spacing out the announcements. Doing so keeps fans guessing about potential surprises, especially the names Cena hinted at who may not currently be under contract with the company, instead of revealing everything at once.

Rusev, Priest, and Nakamura don’t seem like realistic options to be Cena’s final opponent. However, Sheamus would be a compelling choice given their history throughout the 2010s. If the Celtic Warrior were to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio beforehand, WWE could turn this into a high-stakes match between two Superstars chasing Grand Slam status in the same year.

A Family Conundrum

At nearly 51 years old, time is running out on Rey Mysterio’s WWE career. He’s coming off another long-term injury, and it’s fair to wonder how many matches he has left.

In his return after spending most of the year sidelined, WWE immediately paired him with his son, Dominik Mysterio, setting the stage for what appears to be another showdown between father and son at Survivor Series in their hometown of San Diego, California. One would imagine that one, if not both, of Dominik’s titles, the Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship, could be on the line, making it their highest-stakes encounter yet.

It could, however, end up being just for the AAA title. Sheamus, who’s, again, chasing the Intercontinental Championship to complete his WWE Grand Slam, brawled with Dominik at ringside during the World Tag Team Championship match on Raw. At this stage of his career, the Intercontinental title would not add much for Rey, but fighting for the AAA belt and the right to be called King of the Luchadores certainly would.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robwolkenbrod/2025/11/04/wwe-raw-results-takeaways-from-november-3-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.175-2.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1518+10.01%
MemeCore
M$2.49883+3.99%
Threshold
T$0.01286-0.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06456+3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0047-7.77%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,930.85
$105,930.85$105,930.85

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,574.11
$3,574.11$3,574.11

+1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5610
$2.5610$2.5610

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.35
$167.35$167.35

+0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18100
$0.18100$0.18100

+0.98%