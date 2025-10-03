Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

What if you could speak to your Salesforce org instead of opening multiple tabs and clicking many times? Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language — just like having a conversation with a colleague who knows your org inside out.

For example, instead of:

Navigating to Reports → Creating a new report → Selecting fields → Adding filters → Running

Just ask: “Show me all opportunities closed in Q3 with amounts over $100K”

That’s just the beginning. Behind that simple conversation is a powerful integration between Claude AI and Salesforce, made possible by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Let me show you what’s happening under the hood and what else you can do.

What Can You Do With Salesforce MCP?

The server gives Claude direct access to your Salesforce org through 40+ tools:

Query & Search

Query any object with natural language

Search across multiple objects instantly

View object schemas and field definitions

Data Operations

Create, update, and delete records

Execute Anonymous Apex code

Run and monitor Apex tests

Org Management

List connected orgs

Switch between orgs seamlessly

Login to new orgs

Logout from orgs

Debugging & Logs

Fetch Apex debug logs with IDs

Retrieve specific logs or most recent logs

Analyze execution flow for performance

User & Permission Management

Assign permission sets and permission set licenses

Package & Metadata Management

Install packages

Uninstall packages

List metadata types and components

Browser Integration

Open your org in a browser (you can use specific apex like, opening org in Setup)

Open specific records

Why this matters

For administrators

For Administrators, the Salesforce MCP server changes your daily workflow by eliminating the constant context switching that drains productivity. Instead of juggling multiple browser tabs — one for Setup, another for reports, etc., and several more for documentation — you can handle everything through a single conversational interface.

Need to check a field’s API name while troubleshooting a flow? Ask. Want to see which users have a specific permission set? Ask. Need to create test data? Ask. All of this happens in one continuous conversation without ever leaving your workspace. What used to take 20 clicks and 5 minutes of navigation now takes 10 seconds and a single question.

For business users

For Business Users, this technology democratizes access to Salesforce data in a way that was previously impossible. You no longer need to wait for someone to build a report, or learn SOQL syntax, or understand the difference between accounts and opportunities to get the insights you need.

Want to know which deals are at risk this quarter? Just ask. Need to understand why a particular account’s revenue is down? Have a conversation about it. Curious about how many leads converted last month compared to the same period last year? Get an answer immediately with context and explanation.

The MCP server transforms Salesforce from a database you need interpreted for you into a colleague you can talk to directly. This means faster decisions, less dependency on technical resources, and the ability to explore your data iteratively — asking follow-up questions, drilling into details, and discovering insights in real-time rather than waiting hours or days for someone else to pull a report.

Technical deep dive

The Magic Isn’t Magic

When you ask “Show me all Accounts created this month,” here’s what happens in milliseconds:

You type your question in Claude Desktop (or any MCP-compatible AI assistant) Claude understands your intent using natural language processing The MCP Server translates your request into Salesforce CLI commands Salesforce CLI executes the command using your authenticated credentials Results flow back through the chain to display in your chat

No magic. Just smart translation layers working together.

What is MCP? (Model Context Protocol)

MCP is an open protocol created by Anthropic that allows AI assistants to securely connect to external tools and data sources.

Think of it like this:

HTTP lets websites talk to servers

lets websites talk to servers SMTP lets email clients talk to mail servers

lets email clients talk to mail servers MCP lets AI assistants talk to your tools

The Salesforce MCP Server is one of these tools — it’s a bridge between Claude (or other AI assistants) and your Salesforce orgs.

Key Point: MCP is becoming a standard. More tools will support it, meaning you’ll be able to connect AI to more systems the same way.

Layer 1: The AI Assistant (Claude Desktop)

Understands your natural language

Maintains conversation context

Decides which MCP tool to call

Formats results for display

Layer 2: The MCP Server (This tool)

Provides 36+ specialized “tools” for Salesforce operations

Translates AI requests into Salesforce CLI commands

Validates inputs and handles errors

Returns structured data to the AI

Layer 3: Salesforce CLI

Connects to your authenticated orgs

Executes the actual Salesforce operations

Uses your existing credentials and permissions

Returns results

Getting started

Prerequisites

Node.js (v18 or higher)

Salesforce CLI ( sf ) installed and configured

The easiest way to start using it

Got to releases page and download the .DXT file Open Claude for desktop Click at the downloaded file, which will open the installation process in the Claude for desktop

For more details and other ways of using it, read in the readme file in the repository.

More examples

Object documentation generator

Admin: "Describe the {OBJECT_NAME} object" Claude: [Gets full object metadata] Admin: " Create a comprehensive documentation page with: Object purpose, All fields in a formatted table, Relationships diagram, Validation rules. Make it look professional. " Claude: [Creates formatted HTML documentation artifact] - Styled like Salesforce Help - Searchable table of fields - Visual relationship map - Copy-paste ready

Data quality report

Admin: "Find all Accounts with: - Missing phone numbers - Invalid email formats - Empty billing addresses" Claude: [Queries and analyzes] Admin: "Create a data quality report showing: - Total issues by type - Pie chart of issue distribution - List of affected records - Recommendations for cleanup" Claude: [Creates interactive HTML report] - Executive summary - Visual charts - Drillable data - Action items

Storage Usage Dashboard

Admin: "Show me org limits and usage" Claude: [Queries org limits via API] Admin: "Create a dashboard showing data storage and file storage with visual progress bars and alerts if over 80%" Claude: [Creates storage monitoring dashboard] - Progress bars for limits - Red/yellow/green indicators - Projected date to hit limits - Recommendations

Object Relationship Visualizer

Admin: "Show me all relationships for the Account object" Claude: [Queries relationships] Admin: "Create a visual diagram showing Account at the center with all related objects" Claude: [Creates a relationship diagram] - Account in center - Lines to related objects - Lookup vs Master-Detail color coded - Click object to see its fields

