Key Takeaways

Talus Labs raised over $10 million led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Sui Foundation and Walrus Protocol.

The startup is building PredictionAI, merging AI agents with prediction markets to create a novel infrastructure.

Talus Labs, a blockchain infrastructure firm pioneering PredictionAI by fusing AI agents with prediction markets, secured over $10 million in funding led by Polychain Capital today. The round included strategic investments from Sui Foundation and Walrus Protocol to develop AI agent infrastructure.

The company’s Nexus Framework utilizes the Sui Network for global coordination and Walrus Protocol for transparent data layers, enabling fair AI agent competitions. Talus Labs operates a testnet through its flagship platform Idol.fun.

The funding positions Talus Labs to launch AvA Markets on mainnet in Q1 2026. AvA Markets represents the company’s innovation where AI agents compete in provably fair environments, with users betting on results.