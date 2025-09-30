Talus Network, a decentralized AI agent infrastructure layer, has raised over $10 million in funding.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Decrypt, Talus Network has completed a total of over US$10 million in financing and received a new round of strategic support from the Sui Foundation and Walrus, as well as the participation of investors such as Polychain Capital. Talus Network, the infrastructure layer for decentralized AI agents, officially launched its flagship application, idol.fun, on the public testnet this month. Talus also released its white paper, which outlines the token economics of the Talus Network token, US. The full Idol.fun platform is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026. The Talus team has also developed Nexus, an innovative framework for decentralized AI agents, allowing agent workflows to be hosted and defined entirely on-chain. PANews reported on September 30 that according to Decrypt, Talus Network has completed a total of over US$10 million in financing and received a new round of strategic support from the Sui Foundation and Walrus, as well as the participation of investors such as Polychain Capital. Talus Network, the infrastructure layer for decentralized AI agents, officially launched its flagship application, idol.fun, on the public testnet this month. Talus also released its white paper, which outlines the token economics of the Talus Network token, US. The full Idol.fun platform is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026. The Talus team has also developed Nexus, an innovative framework for decentralized AI agents, allowing agent workflows to be hosted and defined entirely on-chain.