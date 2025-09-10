Tamil Film ‘Madharaasi’ outshines Bollywood’s ‘Baaghi 4’

AR Murugadoss’ ‘Madharaasi’ scores big – becomes only Indian film this week to rank among global top scorers at the box office.
Shri Lakshmi Movies
The new Tamil film Madharaasi has created major buzz at the box office in its debut weekend – the Indian film ranked among top global scorers for the weekend ending September 7, according to Comscore. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi earned $7.2 million at the ticket windows since its release on September 5, and is the ninth top-scoring film worldwide this weekend. The much-hyped Bollywood release – Baaghi 4 – scored just about $5 million over the weekend worldwide. The other Hindi release – The Bengal Files – did not even cross $2 million in its first weekend.
AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi zooms past new Bollywood films
A poster of Indian film ‘Madharaasi’.
Shri Lakshmi Movies
Featuring Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran) in the lead role, the latest Tamil release – Madharaasi – is scoring big numbers at the box office. With a worldwide weekend total of $7 million, the film surpassed Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files at the ticket windows.
Sivakarthikeyan’s film opened with an impressive $2.5 million worldwide on Friday, September 5. In the UK and Ireland markets alone, the film scored nearly $70,000. Madharaasi saw a major dip in collections on its second day but managed to stay afloat and higher than other fresh Indian releases. In the North American market, the film crossed $330,000 in just two days since the release.
Madharaasi is a psychological action thriller film about an operation against a gun-syndicate and the encounter with a delusional patient. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film while cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth.
Baaghi 4 overpowers The Bengal Files at the box office
Indian star Tiger Shroff headlines the Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 4’.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Tiger Shroff’s latest outing, Baaghi 4, had a damp opening at the box office. The film hit theatres on September 5 and recorded nearly $2 million global opening. In India, Baaghi 4 scored nearly $1.5 million on the first day at the ticket windows. The film saw a slight dip over the next few days and closed its first weekend in India a little above $4 million. Globally, it earned nearly $5 million.
Baaghi 4 is the fourth film in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action franchise Baaghi which began in 2016. The new film is directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha (Geleya, Bhajrangi). Shroff features in Baaghi 4 along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Upendra Limaye.
A poster of Vivek Agnihotri’s new film ‘The Bengal Files’.
I AM Buddha Films
The Bengal Files: Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (The Kashmir Files), The Bengal Files is a political drama. It made an underwhelming opening collection of nearly $250,000. With mixed reviews, the film could not see an upward trend over the weekend. The Bengal Files wrapped the first weekend below $1.5 million worldwide. It made decent collections in the US markets, followed closely by the UK. While the box office numbers for The Bengal Files are no match for Agnihotri’s 2022 outing The Kashmir Files, they have been steady over the past five days.
The story focuses on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots which took place in current-day portions of India and Bangladesh in 1946. The Bengal Files features Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakravorty, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Priyanshu Chatterjee.
