Tangem Integrates WalletConnect v5.27 for Safer NFT and DeFi Experience

Tangem, an advanced hardware wallet solution provider, has collaborated with WalletConnect, a next-gen connectivity layer. The main purpose of this partnership is to provide an intuitive and secure Web3 experience. As Tangem mentioned in its official announcement, the development attempts to streamline Wallet-to-dApp interactions, apart from guaranteeing user safety while exploring NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain applications. Hence, the joint effort endeavors to build trust, accelerate Web3 adoption, and improve security.
In partnership with WalletConnect, Tangem focuses on offering a simplified interaction between wallets and dApps in a secure environment. In addition to this, the exclusive v5.27 update of the Tangem app incorporates a redesigned WalletConnect interface, offering a relatively secure and seamless connection to top Apps through deep links or QR codes. This ensures the secure storage of private keys on Tangem-based hardware wallets.
One of the groundbreaking features of the respective upgrade is transfer simulation, as it permits consumers to witness a transaction’s effects before even signing it. With this remarkable feature, the consumers can validate token movements, balance changes, and smart contract calls. With this, they can substantially minimize the risk of malicious or hidden operations. Apart from that, scam detection led by Blockaid verifies dApps, cautioning clients about likely fraudulent or harmful platforms ahead of establishment of connection.
By merging the safe hardware wallet of Tangem with the open protocol of WalletConnect, the partnership unlocks a broad range of dApps, including PancakeSwap, Raydium, Uniswap, and OpenSea, among others. Additionally, the integration offers a human-readable transfer preview and robust verification methods like Verified Transactions (VTX). Simultaneously, the development also introduces Know Your dApps (KYDA) security layer for cross-checking dApp addresses as well as domains against the risk analysis and blacklist systems of Blockaid.
When it comes to developers, the partnership between Tangem and WalletConnect provides huge benefits. Thus, the developers can leverage the improved interface of WalletConnect within Tangem in a relatively reliable setting for the development and testing of dApps for decreased risk of fraudulent interactions and secure user flows. As a result of this, the developers can be completely focused on building cutting-edge Web3 solutions with consumer-friendly and secure wallet infrastructure to drive wider adoption.