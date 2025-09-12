Tapzi Gaming Token at $0.0035, Ozak AI at $0.01 – But BlockchainFX Already Doubled Before Launch

Crypto News

What if the next chance to turn a few hundred dollars into a fortune is happening right now? The top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is unfolding with BlockchainFX ($BFX), a live revenue-generating trading super app that has already raised over $7.2 million from 9,000+ early buyers.

With its confirmed $0.05 launch price and daily USDT rewards reaching 90% APY annually, BlockchainFX is quickly separating itself from other presale crypto 2025 projects.

Other trending presales like Tapzi ($TAPZI) and Ozak AI ($OZ) are building momentum in their niches, but BFX’s combination of real-world adoption, explosive revenue forecasts, and guaranteed CEX listings positions it as the best presale crypto to buy now.

👉 Use code BLOCK30 today to secure 30% extra tokens before the next price hike.

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale: A Once-in-a-Decade Crypto Opportunity

BlockchainFX is already doing what most presale crypto projects only promise. With over 10,000 daily users trading crypto, stocks, and commodities on its all-in-one app, BFX has moved beyond hype into proven demand. Every token holder earns 4–7% daily in USDT rewards, creating true crypto passive income that doesn’t rely on speculation.

The presale launched at $0.01, is now priced at $0.023, and is locked for launch at $0.05. That means early participants have already doubled their investment before the official debut. Analysts forecast post-launch targets between $0.10 and $0.25, with long-term projections above $1 as trading volume scales to $500M daily by 2030.

For perspective, early Ethereum buyers saw $0.75 grow into over $3,000, while Solana’s $0.22 ICO soared past $200. Missing those chances created regret stories across the market. BlockchainFX offers a second chance, and this time, the numbers are already proving the growth is real.

👉 Don’t wait for regret—buy $BFX now to lock in before Monday’s price increase.

Tapzi Presale News: Skill-Based Gaming Meets Web3 Economy

The Tapzi ($TAPZI) presale is grabbing attention as the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner. Currently priced at $0.0035, Tapzi has already sold 41.5M tokens out of 150M available in Stage 1. The next price increase is set at $0.0045, building urgency for early buyers who want to secure an entry under one cent.

Tapzi’s model of staking and competing in real games for real value makes it one of the best crypto under $1 in 2025, appealing to gamers looking for utility-based altcoins. While its growth potential is promising, it doesn’t yet carry the same confirmed listings, passive income model, or billion-dollar forecasts that BlockchainFX has already achieved.

Ozak AI Presale Update: Riding the Artificial Intelligence Wave

Artificial intelligence tokens continue to headline crypto market news September 2025, and Ozak AI ($OZ) is capitalizing on this trend. Now in Phase 5 of its presale, Ozak AI is priced at $0.01, with the next phase set for $0.012. The project has already sold 873M+ tokens, raising $2.9M+ from its growing community.

$OZ aims to use AI for predictive trading and investment signals, aligning itself with the future of crypto in the next 5 years 2025. With a target price of $1, it positions itself among low cap altcoin gems with 1000x potential. Yet, compared to BlockchainFX’s confirmed CEX listings, daily staking rewards, and massive $500,000 presale giveaway, Ozak AI remains speculative at this stage.

👉 For those chasing secure growth and guaranteed ROI, BFX is still the best crypto presale 2025 to buy today.

Comparing Presales: BlockchainFX vs Tapzi vs Ozak AI

Project Current Price Next Price Launch Forecast Long-Term Target Funds Raised Unique Value BlockchainFX $0.023 $0.025+ $0.05 confirmed $1+ by 2030 $7.2M+ Super App + 70% fee rewards Tapzi $0.0035 $0.0045 TBA Gaming economy N/A Web3 skill-based gameplay OzakAI $0.01 $0.012 $1 target AI growth token $2.9M+ Predictive AI for trading

👉 BlockchainFX is the best presale crypto to buy now under $1. Don’t miss your entry before it climbs again.

Is BlockchainFX the Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025?

BlockchainFX checks every box: live platform, real revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income. Tapzi and Ozak AI offer niche opportunities, but neither matches BFX’s scalability, user base, and billion-dollar forecasts. This isn’t just another presale—it’s a long-term crypto investment positioned for explosive growth.

👉 Buy $BFX today with code BLOCK30 and claim 30% extra tokens before prices move up again.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs on Best Crypto Presales 2025

What is a crypto presale?

A presale is an early fundraising stage where tokens are sold at discounted prices before public launch, often creating the next 100x crypto.

Which is the best presale crypto to buy now?

BlockchainFX ($BFX) leads as the top presale crypto thanks to real utility, confirmed listings, and high APYs for holders.

How can I buy presale crypto safely?

Connect a wallet like MetaMask, use ETH/USDT, and only buy through official project websites. Avoid direct transfers to random addresses.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article