Tapzi Raises $95K in 1 Week

Crypto News

Five crypto presales to watch in 2025, led by Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project raising $100K in just 7 days.

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than 3% in daily trade, while XRP lost its $3 support. The market shows volatility, but presales remain the hottest entry point—giving investors a rare chance to buy before tokens hit exchanges and prices surge.

Among these, Tapzi is stealing the spotlight, already raising over $100,000 in just one week. With the global Web3 gaming market projected to soar from $25B today to $124B by 2032, Tapzi’s skill-based—not luck-based—gaming model sets it apart from casino-style projects that rarely survive. At just $0.0035 per token, early buyers are positioning themselves for exponential upside, making Tapzi look like not just the best crypto presale right now, but a once-in-a-cycle opportunity that could leave latecomers chasing the rally from the sidelines.

Top Projects In Crypto Presale Wave: Best Crypto Presales To Invest In

Several presales are gaining traction in 2025, covering gaming, scaling, wallets, and meme tokens. Tapzi takes the top spot as the top presale to invest in now, but four other names are also building momentum.

Tapzi (TAPZI) Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) TOKEN6900 (T6900) Best Wallet Token (BEST) Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Ready to dig deeper into these crypto presale projects that are currently taking the spotlight away from mainstream altcoins? Take a look below!

Tapzi (TAPZI): Gaming That Rewards Skill

Tapzi offers a competitive model where players stake TAPZI tokens and compete in games like chess, checkers, and tic-tac-toe. Winners take the pooled tokens.

The system avoids token inflation by tying rewards to gameplay. Built on BNB Smart Chain, Tapzi offers low-cost transactions and browser access without downloads. It is already one of the most notable names in the crypto presale market.

Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late!

Stage one tokens are priced at $0.0035, with more than 27 million already sold. The next stage will lift the price to $0.0045. With the global gaming industry racing past $400B and Web3 gaming projected to explode from $25B to over $124B by 2032, Tapzi is quickly emerging as the best crypto presale of 2025. While most projects rely on luck-driven, casino-style mechanics, Tapzi’s skill-based Web3 gaming model gives players genuine control, long-term sustainability, and a much higher potential for returns. At just $0.0035 per token, this presale entry is a rare chance to get in early on a project built for both gamers and investors—making it clear why so many are asking if it’s worth investing in Tapzi now before the price skyrockets.

Tapzi Presale Details

The presale includes vesting schedules and locked liquidity. A total of 150 million tokens are set aside for this round. Tapzi has separated itself from casual “tap-to-earn” projects by focusing on skill. With strong early sales and a working structure, it is well-positioned in this Web3 crypto presale cycle.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Layer-Two Scaling

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is creating a scaling layer for Bitcoin. It uses the Solana Virtual Machine to boost throughput and reduce costs. The system uses zero-knowledge proofs for security and a canonical bridge for BTC transfers. With features for DeFi, staking, and governance, HYPER expands Bitcoin’s reach. Its presale has raised more than $11.2 million, showing clear demand. Many view this new altcoin as an important step in bringing DeFi to Bitcoin.

TOKEN6900 (T6900): Meme Token With Reach

TOKEN6900 (T6900) brands itself as “Brain Rot Finance.” It has already secured $2.3 million through presale. The project puts 40% of its funds into marketing, aiming to scale in the same way SPX6900 did. With staking rewards of 33% APY and 139 million tokens already locked, it mixes humor with engagement. This new crypto presale shows how meme-driven projects can grow fast when supported by community and visibility.

Best Wallet Token (BEST): Utility And Savings

Best Wallet Token (BEST) powers Best Wallet, a non-custodial wallet gaining users quickly. The presale has raised more than $15 million. Holders receive benefits such as lower transaction fees, early access to presales, staking, and voting rights. Almost 297 million tokens are staked, with APY up to 89%. With everyday utility and adoption, BEST stands among the best crypto presales this year.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): Meme Coin For Traders

Maxi Doge (MAXI) blends meme branding with trading features. It has raised more than $1.3 million and offers staking with yields up to 213% APY. The project is planning futures trading and tournaments. Over 3.5 billion tokens are already locked. For meme coin followers, Maxi Doge combines speculation with community-driven features.

Conclusion: Best Crypto Presale To Invest In – Why Tapzi Stands Out

Presales continue to open opportunities across categories: gaming, scaling, wallets, and memes. Each brings different use cases and market appeal. Tapzi remains the standout. Its skill-based model, $0.0035 entry price, and strong early sales underline its momentum. For investors comparing options, Tapzi looks positioned as the best crypto to buy now and one of the strongest cases in the best crypto presale category.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article