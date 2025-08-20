Tassat Names Glen Sussman CEO as Firm Eyes Next Stage of Institutional Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:38
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.0508+2.44%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018998-1.22%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220248-4.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021098-8.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415-9.78%

Blockchain payments provider Tassat Group has appointed its president and chief strategy officer Glen Sussman as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

Sussman, who joined Tassat in 2021, will succeed outgoing CEO Zain Saidin. Saidin will remain on the company’s board and take on a new role as senior adviser, supporting Tassat’s institutional growth strategy, the firm said.

During Sussman’s time with the firm, he helped launch its flagship products.

That includes Lynq, a real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital asset institutions, built with Arca Labs and tZERO, as well as the Digital Interbank Network, the first U.S. tokenized deposit network operating within the regulatory perimeter, Tassat said.

The leadership change comes as Tassat looks to expand the footprint of Lynq, which it describes as a fully integrated settlement platform underpinned by “interest-in-transit” intellectual property.

The company said it expects to hit key development milestones in the months ahead as it works to broaden access and increase adoption among institutional partners.

“Tassat is uniquely positioned to power the next chapter of market infrastructure,” Sussman said in the release.

“We look forward to deploying solutions that accelerate the adoption of stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and digital asset securities, while delivering compliant, institutional-grade infrastructure to drive the future of regulated finance,” he added.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/tassat-names-glen-sussman-ceo-as-firm-eyes-next-stage-of-institutional-growth

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006787+18.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092+30.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24883-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021092-8.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage