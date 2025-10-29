Taurus announces the opening of an office in New York to expand its US market.

PANews reported on October 29th that, according to CoinDesk, Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus has opened an office in New York, further expanding its North American presence after its previous entry into Vancouver, Canada. The company appointed Zack Bender as head of its US operations, serving banks and enterprises entering the digital asset market. Taurus stated that the improved US regulatory environment, due to the repeal of the GENIUS Act, Clarity Act, and SAB 121, is expected to drive the adoption of compliant, enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and regulated by the Swiss FINMA, Taurus provides custody, tokenization, and trading technology to companies such as State Street, Deutsche Bank, Santander, and CACEIS, supporting over 35 blockchains. PANews reported on October 29th that, according to CoinDesk, Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus has opened an office in New York, further expanding its North American presence after its previous entry into Vancouver, Canada. The company appointed Zack Bender as head of its US operations, serving banks and enterprises entering the digital asset market. Taurus stated that the improved US regulatory environment, due to the repeal of the GENIUS Act, Clarity Act, and SAB 121, is expected to drive the adoption of compliant, enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and regulated by the Swiss FINMA, Taurus provides custody, tokenization, and trading technology to companies such as State Street, Deutsche Bank, Santander, and CACEIS, supporting over 35 blockchains.