Taylor Swift To 'TAY/kover' 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:40
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Announced today, Taylor Swift will make an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, October 8th.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner will be Meyers’ sole couch guest for the evening for a sit-down conversation, in what is being called a full ‘TAY/kover’.

Swift’s appearance coincides with the upcoming release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, entitled “The Life of a Showgirl,” which drops on October 3rd.

Taylor Swift will be appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, October 8th is what is being billed as a “TAY/kover.”

Courtesy: NBC.

According to Swift and her team, the album was written during the singer/songwriter’s international multi-year record-breaking Eras Tour.

This marks Swift’s third visit to Studio 8G where Late Night is taped, following interviews with Meyers in 2014 and 2021.

Special announcements about the event were made on Late Night’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

The critically acclaimed Late Night with Seth Meyers has received two Critics Choice Awards, eight Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 15 Emmy Award nominations for the show, its specials and digital series Corrections.

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ airs 12:35a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/29/taylor-swift-to-taykover-late-night-with-seth-meyers/

