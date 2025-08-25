Taylor Swift’s Albums Complete A Huge Return To The Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:22
Ahead of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift sees five past albums reenter various Billboard charts, including Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Reputation. TORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 14: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In a little more than a month, Taylor Swift will release her new album The Life of a Showgirl. The full-length arrives on October 3, at which point it’s all but guaranteed to become not just another No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and various other tallies, but perhaps the biggest release of the year.

Following an exciting few weeks of announcements, cover reveals, and organized preorders, several titles in Swift’s catalog have returned to the Billboard charts as consumption of her most famous projects grows thanks to all the attention surrounding The Life of a Showgirl.

Five Albums Return to the Billboard Charts

Five albums by Swift reappear on at least one U.S. chart apiece. Among them, only one becomes a bestseller again.

Folklore reenters the Top Album Sales chart at No. 47. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, sales of the surprise 2020 release grew by more than 7%, with more than 2,500 fans purchasing it across the country.

Evermore Reappears on the Billboard 200

As Folklore finds its way to the Top Album Sales chart, its companion project Evermore, which arrived with little warning just months after its predecessor, reappears out of nowhere on the Billboard 200. Swift fills multiple spaces on that most important albums ranking as Evermore reenters at No. 193, standing out as the lowest-charting of the bunch.

Lover, Reputation and Midnights

A trio of beloved efforts break back onto the Top Streaming Albums chart, and they all sit within just 10 spaces of one another. Lover is the biggest winner, as it reenters at No. 36. Reputation also finds space inside the top 40, landing at No. 40, while Midnights settles at No. 43.

Nine Taylor Swift Albums Chart in America

In total, nine different Swift albums live on the Billboard charts, and more than half of them appear on multiple tallies. All nine are present on the Billboard 200, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), 1989, Red (Taylor’s Version), and Evermore only find space there. The Tortured Poets Department, Folklore, Reputation, Lover and Midnights live on at least two rosters apiece.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/taylor-swifts-albums-complete-a-huge-return-to-the-charts/

