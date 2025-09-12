Taylor Swift’s Shared Advice Is Valuable To Anyone In Any Business

Ice Spice reveals Taylor Swift once told her, “As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine,” advice that’s guided her through doubt and writer’s block. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians of all time, and she’s also regarded as one of the most powerful businesswomen in the music industry today. She has changed the business countless times, and even at her young age, is already mentoring younger acts on how to stay smart in the field, which is known to be particularly treacherous.

In a new Nylon cover story, Ice Spice – a friend and collaborator of Swift’s – revealed words that the superstar shared with her that have stuck with her and helped guide her career.

“As Long As You Keep Making Music…”

According to the rapper, Swift once told her, “As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine.” Ice admitted in the Nylon interview that she thinks about that advice whenever she feels doubtful, suffers from a lack of confidence, or remains stuck in a bout of writer’s block. She noted that while Swift said this to her years ago, she has not forgotten it.

Why Taylor Swift’s Advice Matters

Swift’s message underlines the importance of drowning out distractions and focusing on the work itself. The music industry – any field in entertainment, actually – can be fraught with exciting parties, events, and the spoils that come with hitting it big, but all of these things have spelled the downfall for too many talented artists.

Swift’s message reflects a philosophy of consistency, of returning again and again to the craft that originally brought a musician commercial success. The Grammy winner’s advice relates to anyone doing any job, but it’s especially important for those in the arts to hear. The awards and glamour may be fun, but at the end of the day, it’s about the work.

Taylor Swift And Ice Spice’s Friendship

Swift and Ice Spice collaborated on the “Karma” remix in 2023, which was featured on the former’s album Midnights. The duet became a major hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and earning the pair a Grammy nomination.

Their friendship has grown since “Karma.” The two musicians have been spotted together several times, including at the last two Super Bowls, where they showed up to cheer on Swift’s now-fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

What Ice Spice Is Doing Now

In September 2025, Ice Spice released “Gyatt,” a collaboration with Latto. The single marks the first time the two rappers have worked together, and it was shared, in part, to quash a rumored feud, though the track has yet to become a chart hit.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/taylor-swifts-shared-advice-is-valuable-to-anyone-in-any-business/

