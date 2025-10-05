ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030. From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17.… The post Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030. From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17.…

Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:21
Memecoin
MEME$0.001357-7.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006305-8.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000125-25.59%

A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030.

From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched

During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz

Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17. In an interesting twist, Little Pepe surpassed Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE in ChatGPT 5 memecoin search trends between June and August 2025. This surge indicates a significant shift in retail attention toward the token.

Market Performance and Trader Confidence

Dogecoin trades around $0.22 to $0.24 at the time of writing, while SHIB is hovering near $0.000018. Compared to these established meme giants, LILPEPE’s presale is already up 3x from its first-stage price of $0.001, and the structured 19-stage presale has provided transparency and fairness that early traders often seek. The teen trader who cashed out $1.2M on Solana meme plays says he sees LILPEPE signaling potential to climb 121 times from its launch price of $0.0030, if market conditions align and community momentum continues.

A Smart Bet on Meme Culture’s Next Phase

What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just the price action but the ecosystem it is building. The project plans a meme launchpad, fair distribution for community members, and cross-chain expansion that could open doors for both developers and traders. These features are rare in the meme coin world, suggesting longer-term growth potential beyond speculative price pumps.

Final Word: Why Many Are Joining In

For those who watched early buyers gain 120% already, the fact that Stage 13 investors still have a 36.36% potential gain before launch makes it clear why momentum is building. With the presale over 93% filled, and a launch price of $0.0030 on the horizon, the window for lower entry is closing fast. In a market where Solana price action can be unpredictable and older names like DOGE and SHIB feel stuck, Little Pepe appears to be carving out its own path. If the teen trader’s instincts prove right again, LILPEPE could be the meme coin that leads the next big wave.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/teen-crypto-trader-who-made-1-2m-on-solana-meme-coins-pivots-to-new-ethereum-based-token-going-viral-and-so-should-you-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004989-2.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01491-26.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006593-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002881-2.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,718.85
$103,718.85$103,718.85

-1.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,502.21
$3,502.21$3,502.21

-2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.90
$160.90$160.90

-3.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2598
$2.2598$2.2598

-2.88%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16254
$0.16254$0.16254

-2.64%