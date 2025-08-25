Telegram CEO Durov Slams France Over ‘Absurd’ Arrest, Stuck in 14-Day Reporting Loop

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has condemned his arrest by French authorities as “legally and logically absurd” one year after being detained for four days over alleged criminal activities on his platform.

The Russian-born billionaire remains trapped in France under judicial supervision, forced to report to police every 14 days with no appeal date scheduled, calling the situation unprecedented for a tech CEO.

Durov’s legal troubles began on August 24, 2024, when French police arrested him at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on charges including drug trafficking facilitation, money laundering, and illegal cryptographic services provision.

He was later released on €5 million bail but faces a potential 10-year prison sentence and €500,000 fine if convicted.

The case centers on allegations that Telegram’s encryption features and limited content moderation enabled criminal networks to conduct illicit activities worth billions.

French authorities argue the platform became a marketplace for illegal services, while Durov maintains Telegram follows industry standards and responds to all legal requests.

Despite ongoing investigations, prosecutors have struggled to identify specific wrongdoing by Durov or Telegram.

The CEO revealed French police failed to follow proper legal procedures before his arrest, ignoring required protocols that could have been discovered through simple research.

Platform Battles Criminal Networks While Facing Regulatory Pressure

Telegram has emerged as a primary battleground between law enforcement and criminal organizations operating sophisticated marketplace ecosystems.

The platform removed thousands of channels connected to Chinese-language marketplaces Xinbi Guarantee and Huione Guarantee following blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s investigation, revealing over $35 billion in illicit transactions.

Huione Guarantee, linked to Cambodia’s ruling elite and North Korea’s Lazarus Group, operated as history’s largest illicit marketplace with $27 billion in transactions.

The platform offered services from money laundering and fake documents to human trafficking operations disguised as legitimate IT companies across Southeast Asia.

However, enforcement efforts faced the “hydra effect” as criminal activity immediately migrated to successor platforms.

Tudou Guarantee absorbed Huione’s displaced users within weeks, processing equal transaction volumes while multiple smaller platforms experienced 400% volume surges.

The UN estimates Telegram-based criminal activity generates up to $36.5 billion annually, primarily using Tether’s USDT stablecoin.

Criminal networks exploit the platform’s encryption for communication, reputation management, and dispute resolution while avoiding traditional banking systems.

Telegram has implemented policy changes since Durov’s arrest, now sharing user IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities upon receiving valid court orders.

The platform updated its terms of service and removed problematic features while using artificial intelligence to detect illicit material.

Privacy Advocates Rally Behind Embattled CEO’s Free Speech Fight

Durov’s case has sparked a global debate over platform accountability, user privacy, and the limits of free expression.

Privacy advocates, including Edward Snowden and Elon Musk, criticized French authorities, calling the arrest governmental overreach against encrypted communication platforms.

The CEO maintains Telegram will never compromise user privacy despite regulatory pressure, stating the company would rather exit certain markets than introduce encryption backdoors.

In fact, under his comment section, he was accused of giving backdoor access. He asserts that he’s “rather die — no third party has access to private messages on Telegram.”

He emphasized that criminals would simply migrate to less-regulated applications while law-abiding citizens suffer compromised security.

Durov referenced French legislative attempts to mandate backdoor access for law enforcement, warning that such vulnerabilities could become exploitable by hackers, foreign intelligence agencies, and cybercriminals.

The company claims never to have disclosed private message content during its 12-year operation.

As it stands now, supporters view Durov’s legal battle as testing how far platform creators can be held responsible for user actions, particularly regarding encrypted communication tools.

French authorities extended his detention multiple times during initial questioning, with Russia’s embassy demanding consular access and an explanation of charges.

The investigation began in February 2024 and escalated to a formal inquiry in July, weeks before Durov’s arrest during a private jet arrival from Azerbaijan.