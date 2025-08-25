Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes French Arrest One Year Later

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 11:37
TONCOIN
TON$3.276-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02038+4.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.012307-4.56%
ME
ME$0.6961-2.34%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3289-3.60%

Pavel Durov marked the anniversary of his French arrest by claiming authorities have found no evidence of wrongdoing. The Telegram founder criticized the unprecedented nature of holding tech executives responsible for user actions on their platforms.

Investigation Continues Without Clear Evidence

Durov reflected on his August 2024 arrest in a Sunday Telegram post, calling the charges “legally and logically absurd.” French authorities arrested the messaging app founder on 12 counts, including complicity in money laundering and facilitating criminal operations. He was formally placed under investigation but maintains his innocence throughout the ongoing probe.

“A year later, the criminal investigation against me is still struggling to find anything wrong,” Durov stated. The tech executive emphasized that Telegram’s moderation practices align with industry standards. He noted the platform has consistently responded to all legally binding requests from French authorities.

The arrest sparked widespread condemnation from crypto communities and free speech advocates worldwide. Edward Snowden accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “taking hostages to gain access to private communications.” The TON Society called the arrest “a direct assault on a basic human right.”

Global Pressure Mounts on Encrypted Messengers

Durov’s case emerges amid broader regulatory crackdowns on encrypted messaging platforms across multiple jurisdictions. Denmark has proposed legislation requiring platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to scan every user message. The controversial “Chat Control” regulation has reportedly secured support from 19 of 27 EU member states.

Russia has banned WhatsApp and Telegram and replaced them with government-controlled alternatives like Max messenger. The state-developed app reportedly stores user data and makes it available to authorities. Phones sold in Russia will come with Max pre-installed starting September 1.

Durov maintains Telegram will exit markets rather than compromise user privacy through encryption backdoors. His ongoing legal restrictions require him to return to France every 14 days, and no trial date has been set. The case continues to shape global debates over platform accountability and digital privacy rights.

The post Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes French Arrest One Year Later appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-criticizes-french-arrest-one-year-later/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-2.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9794-2.12%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004186+0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000625-1.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000554-0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets