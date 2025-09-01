Telegram Introduces Music on Profiles and Enhanced Gift Themes



Telegram has rolled out an update introducing several new features aimed at enhancing user experience and personalization. According to Telegram, users can now add music to their profiles, customize chat themes based on collectible gifts, and assist friends in upgrading their gifts.

Music on Profiles

With this update, Telegram users can enrich their profiles by adding audio tracks from any chat. These tracks appear in a stylish bar beneath the user’s photo and automatically compile into a playlist. Users can add music by tapping the ‘Add to Profile’ button in the media player or selecting a track and choosing ‘Save to Profile.’

New Profile Design on Android

Android users will notice a revamped profile design featuring scrolling animations, previously available only on iOS. This change stems from a recent contest, part of Telegram’s ongoing efforts to engage developers and designers through various competitions.

Default Profile Tab

Telegram now allows users to set a default profile tab to emphasize either their saved stories or gift collections. This feature can be accessed via ‘Settings > My Profile,’ where users can hold down a tab and select ‘Set as Main Tab.’

Gift Themes

Building on the ability to apply themes to individual chats since 2021, Telegram has introduced dynamic chat wallpapers tied to collectible gifts. These wallpapers are unique to each gift’s attributes, and owning a gift unlocks a custom theme for private chats. Currently, this feature supports gifts like Plush Pepes, Precious Peaches, Durov’s Caps, and Heart Lockets.

Upgrading Gifts

Telegram’s update also includes a feature allowing users to send stars to cover the cost of gift upgrades for others. This makes it possible for users to upgrade gifts at no cost if their friends assist them. The update introduces an ‘Upgradable’ filter and an ‘Upgrade Next Gift’ button for seamless upgrades.

Gift Value and Marketplace

Users can securely trade collectible gifts in Telegram’s Gift Marketplace. Each gift’s attributes now include a ‘Value’ field, showing its approximate resale price. Users can expand this field to view additional statistics, such as the average sale price of similar gifts.

Stickers Mini App

The update also enhances Telegram’s sticker capabilities. Users can create custom stickers and emojis via the new Stickers Mini App, which provides detailed usage statistics and a built-in editor for managing sticker packs.

