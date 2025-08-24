Telegram NFT Gifts Hit $57M in Sales as Users Rush In

Telegram NFT gifts have surpassed $57.7 million in primary sales, reflecting massive user demand across the TON ecosystem.

Over 357,000 unique wallets have traded these gifts, showing strong community adoption of Telegram’s NFT marketplace.

Who would have thought that cute digital stickers on Telegram could become a multi-million dollar commodity? But that’s exactly what happened. According to Dune, the popular messaging platform has now recorded total primary sales of Telegram NFT Gifts exceeding $57 million.

In fact, as we highlighted earlier this August, this figure had only reached $49 million. This represents a multi-million dollar surge in just a matter of weeks.

Telegram NFT Craze Is Growing Fast Among Traders and Collectors

Telegram’s blockchain-based gifting system is relatively new, but it doesn’t seem to have taken long for users to fall in love with it. They’re buying these NFTs, then gifting them to friends, or even trading them. Of the 124 digital gifts available, 90 have been upgraded, while the rest—yes, they’re still in their original versions.

Source: Dune

The number of unique wallets involved is also mind-boggling. The latest data shows that more than 357,000 wallets are trading Telegram NFT Gifts, both off-chain and on-chain. Whether it’s the cute designs or the lucrative profit potential, one thing is clear: NFTs on Telegram are no joke.

On the other hand, while the Telegram ecosystem is becoming increasingly crowded, the NFT market in general is not standing still.

According to the latest report from CNF, NFT sales in July 2025 recorded the second-highest monthly figure of the year. This is quite surprising considering the number of unique buyers has actually decreased. Amid this trend, Telegram is actually stepping on the gas.

Ethereum still leads the NFT transaction volume, reaching $275.6 million last month, a 56% increase compared to the previous month. Bitcoin NFTs followed closely behind, recording $74.3 million, followed by Polygon with $71.6 million. However, in terms of volume growth percentage, Cardano is stealing the show.

Telegram may not yet reach the same levels as Ethereum or Bitcoin, but given its speed to reach $57 million in such a short time, many are starting to consider it a serious player. This is especially true considering the current market valuation of $153 million, with a FDV approaching $182 million.

When NFTs Become More Than Just Collectibles

What makes Telegram NFTs different from most NFTs? One reason is accessibility. Not everyone is comfortable playing with NFTs through large marketplaces like OpenSea. But Telegram? Almost everyone has the app. So the process of buying, sending, and even reselling feels more natural, especially for novice users.

Since mid-June, Telegram has expanded its gifting functionality by introducing tradable stickers, further expanding collection and transaction options. Suddenly, what was once just a “fun gift” has become a digital asset that can be sold for substantial prices.

Not only that, many users are starting to view these NFTs not just as collectibles, but also as a kind of “digital proof” of social connections or even lifestyles. And when social function meets market value? That’s a surefire recipe for a boom.

