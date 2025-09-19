The post Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge TON price goes up Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities. He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear). There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70. This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90. TON price goes up This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161. By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141. Source: https://u.today/telegrams-pavel-durov-celebrates-as-ton-based-nfts-show-stunning-price-spikeThe post Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge TON price goes up Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities. He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain. Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear). There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70. This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90. TON price goes up This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161. By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141. Source: https://u.today/telegrams-pavel-durov-celebrates-as-ton-based-nfts-show-stunning-price-spike

Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 11:38
  • Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge
  • TON price goes up

Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities.

He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain.

Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge

Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear).

There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70.

This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90.

TON price goes up

This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161.

By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141.

Source: https://u.today/telegrams-pavel-durov-celebrates-as-ton-based-nfts-show-stunning-price-spike

