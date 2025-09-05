Telemundo Drops Explosive ‘Dinastía Casillas’ Trailer, Sets October Debut

Isabella Castillo and Iván Arana star as Diana and Ismael Casillas in the new Telemundo Super Series “Dinastia Casillas.” Telemundo

Telemundo released the official trailer for Dinastía Casillas, giving fans their first glimpse at the explosive spinoff that continues the El Señor de los Cielos legacy.

The new Super Series arrives this October with promises of intense family drama, confrontations and deadly power struggles.

The first look trailer kicks off with a fiery shootout, immediately establishing violence as a central theme that defined the network’s popular original series. Aurelio’s son, Ismael Casillas (Iván Arana), steps into dangerous territory to protect the family empire while navigating treacherous alliances and violent enemies in a brutal fight for power and dominance in the cartel world.

The series, which began production in June, picks up as Diana (Isabella Castillo) joins Ismael on a mission to rescue Aurelio and Rutila. Their plans take unexpected turns, forcing them to reconsider their approach while fighting for cartel control. New conflicts emerge, leading them to an explosive confrontation with El Gancho’s cartel, setting up a season filled with high-stakes drama.

The next generation of the Casillas seek help from Elizabeth, Chema’s ex-wife (María Fernanda Yepes), who abandons her life in Milan to return to the underworld and fight for territories and power. To do so, she forges a new alliance with the Casillas family. But at what cost?

Maria Fernanda Yepes stars as Elizabeth in “Dinastía Casillas.” Telemundo

Expanding the Casillas Universe

Dinastía Casillas marks Telemundo’s return to one of its most successful franchises. The original El Señor de los Cielos ran for nine seasons, establishing the Casillas name as a cornerstone of the network’s programming. This spinoff promises to maintain the intense family dynamics that made the original series a hit.

Production is currently underway in Mexico under the direction of Javier Fox Patrón, Mauricio Corredor, and Laura Marco Lavilla. Cinematography is led by Juan Carlos Lazo, Ricardo Garfias, and Alejandro Tellez, with production design by Marisa Pecanins. Juan Camilo Ferrand wrote this Telemundo Studios series with Mónica Vizzi serving as executive producer and Mabel Vargas as general producer.

The ensemble cast includes Raúl Mendez, Roberto Sosa, Robinson Díaz, Plutarco Haza, Ianis Guerrero, Karen Sandoval, David Palacio, Ximena González Rubio, Gonzalo Vega Jr., Ana González Bello, Alan Slim, Wendy de los Cobos, Carlos Corona, Leonardo Álvarez, Alejandro Aguilar, Christian Gnecco, Alexis Jauregui, Luciana Silveyra, Vanessa Acosta, David Ponce, Florencia Ríos, Ana Sofía Gatica, Jesusa Ochoa, and Sandra Quiroz.

The trailer suggests Dinastía Casillas will deliver the same intense storytelling that made El Señor de los Cielos a hit, while introducing new conflicts that could reshape the entire Casillas dynasty. The series premieres Tuesday, October 7 at 9 pm/8c.