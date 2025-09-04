Telex on WordPress unveils the AI that creates Gutenberg blocks

At WordCamp US 2025, during the keynote on September 2, 2025, Matt Mullenweg introduced Telex, a prototype by Automattic that generates Gutenberg blocks from a textual description and exports them as installable plugins.

During the keynote, as reported by TechCrunch, the system created an animated block and produced a ready-to-use .zip package in just a few moments; the prototype is available as a preview on telex.automattic.ai.

An interesting aspect is that the immediate result signals a significant breakthrough in the evolution of the WordPress ecosystem.

According to the data collected during the keynote viewing and from the analysis of public materials, the demonstration showed the generation and export of the block as operations completed in “a few moments” (keynote of September 2, 2025).

Industry analysts consulted note that a flow producing .zip plugins directly from the browser can accelerate prototyping but requires targeted manual reviews on security and accessibility.

In the preliminary technical comparison, the need emerged to perform mandatory checks on PHP/WordPress compatibility, performance testing, and scans for known vulnerabilities before deployment in production, as already detailed on cryptonomist.ch.

Telex in Brief

Telex is an experimental development environment that translates a prompt into an operational block for the editor. The project is available as a preview on telex.automattic.ai and is explicitly labeled as experimental. It should be noted that the public demonstration, led by Mullenweg, was covered by international outlets such as TechCrunch.

How it works (in practice)

The user describes the desired block with a textual request; Telex processes the instruction and returns a .zip package containing the structure of the plugin, the block files, and the minimum configurations for use in Gutenberg.

In this context, the package can be installed on a WordPress site or immediately tested on WordPress Playground, the browser environment designed for quick tests, similar to the solutions tested and discussed in cryptonomist.ch.

What the demo showed

In the keynote, an animated block was generated designed to support marketing activities. It should be noted that some uncertainties have also emerged regarding more complex projects, confirming that the tool, while promising, is still in its early stages.

The strategic objective remains clear: to lower the barrier to entry for creating custom components and accelerate prototyping in the development workflow.

Quick Guide: From Idea to Installable Block

Describe the block: write a prompt detailing features, layout, and behavior. Generate and export: download the .zip file provided by Telex. Install on WordPress: upload the file as a plugin and activate it. Try in Playground: test the block on WordPress Playground before implementing it on a production site. Verify and refine: check the compatibility, accessibility, performance, and style, making adjustments to CSS/JS if necessary.

Known Limits and What’s Missing

Code stability : the quality and robustness can vary from one generation to another.

: the quality and robustness can vary from one generation to another. Compatibility : functionality is not guaranteed on all versions of WordPress/Gutenberg or in the presence of other plugins; check compatibility with the minimum supported version of WordPress and PHP.

: functionality is not guaranteed on all versions of WordPress/Gutenberg or in the presence of other plugins; check compatibility with the minimum supported version of WordPress and PHP. Accessibility : basic settings are present, but additional controls are needed to ensure compliance with WCAG guidelines; see the official specifications WCAG (W3C).

: basic settings are present, but additional controls are needed to ensure compliance with WCAG guidelines; see the official specifications WCAG (W3C). Security : the generated code might introduce vulnerabilities, making thorough reviews and hardening activities necessary. It is recommended to adopt OWASP practices for secure development and the use of static/dynamic scanners OWASP.

: the generated code might introduce vulnerabilities, making thorough reviews and hardening activities necessary. It is recommended to adopt OWASP practices for secure development and the use of static/dynamic scanners OWASP. License and ownership : the rules on copyright and the reuse of generated code have not yet been clarified.

: the rules on copyright and the reuse of generated code have not yet been clarified. Privacy/telemetry : data flows, retention periods, and opt-out systems are not yet defined.

: data flows, retention periods, and opt-out systems are not yet defined. Internationalization: support for i18n/l10n should be verified on a case-by-case basis.

Impact on Workflow

For editorial teams and agencies, Telex represents an accelerator from concept to prototype, simplifying iterations.

In practice, although developers remain essential to ensure quality, maintainability, and security, the scaffolding phase is shortened, allowing for quicker experimentation and a greater focus on design and testing, an aspect highlighted in previous articles on cryptonomist.ch.

Possible Use Cases

Marketing components : banners, animated heroes, and promotional cards.

: banners, animated heroes, and promotional cards. Layout for campaigns : blocks for landing pages with preconfigured styles.

: blocks for landing pages with preconfigured styles. Multimedia blocks : galleries, sliders, and video teasers with integrated controls.

: galleries, sliders, and video teasers with integrated controls. Pattern and scaffold : starting base for more complex customized developments.

: starting base for more complex customized developments. Micro-interactions : on-scroll effects, dynamic CTAs, and contextual highlights.

: on-scroll effects, dynamic CTAs, and contextual highlights. Data visualization: charts and tables with filtering and style customization features.

Context and Legal Aspects

Automattic reaffirms the open nature of the WordPress ecosystem. However, issues remain regarding copyright, reuse of generated code, and liability in case of vulnerabilities.

In parallel, the legal dispute with WP Engine was ongoing in September 2025; the judicial processes are proceeding according to the expected timelines and should be monitored for potential impacts on the management of projects with automatically generated components, as discussed in cryptonomist.ch.

Why This Move Matters for the Ecosystem

The automatic generation of blocks has the potential to reshape the plugin market. On one hand, it offers greater speed and encourages experimentation; on the other, it increases the risk of a proliferation of similar components with uneven quality.

In this context, curation, the adoption of guidelines, and the use of tools for automatic validation will be essential to ensure productive and reliable outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to export the block in .zip format?

At the end of the generation, Telex provides a .zip file containing the plugin structure, ready to be installed on WordPress or tested in WordPress Playground.

Will this technology replace developers?

No. Telex is designed as a prototyping accelerator; the quality of the final product still depends on the review, testing, and its integration with the specific project requirements.

Is it already ready for mission-critical environments?

Currently, it is a prototype; for use in critical environments, audits, thorough testing, and security checks are necessary.

