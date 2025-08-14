Tempo, the new public blockchain, is a collaboration between Stripe and Paradigm. Project analysis and strategic intentions are analyzed.

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher

In August 2025, a job posting briefly posted on the website of the crypto lobbying group "Blockchain Association" revealed for the first time that financial technology giant Stripe and crypto venture capital firm Paradigm were collaborating to develop a high-performance L1 (Layer 1) blockchain project called "Tempo".

According to Cryptopolitan, although the recruitment notice was deleted shortly after it was released, the relevant information still indicates that Stripe is preparing its independent blockchain infrastructure.

Project technology and positioning

According to the disclosed information, Tempo's positioning is very clear: an independent L1 blockchain designed specifically for enterprise-level payment scenarios, rather than a general-purpose smart contract platform.

Its target users are not crypto-native traders, but Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) or treasury management departments of large multinational companies. Recruitment information shows that candidates must have "marketing experience targeting Fortune 500 audiences", indicating that Tempo's target users are the financial decision-makers of large multinational companies. This means that the project not only focuses on technical performance, but also emphasizes meeting the needs of corporate payment efficiency and cost control. It aims to solve the pain points of traditional cross-border payments. Currently, this field is still dominated by the SWIFT system - the messaging network for transmitting payment instructions between global banks. Due to its reliance on multiple correspondent banks for transit, the system has long had problems such as long time consumption, high costs, and opaque processes.

Tempo's technical goals include increasing transaction throughput (TPS, or transactions per second) and achieving fast finality (TTF) to meet the settlement speed and certainty requirements of enterprise-level payments, according to recruitment information and industry analysts.

Tempo's emergence puts it in direct competition with Arc, the Layer 1 public blockchain launched by stablecoin issuer Circle. Both are targeting the enterprise payments market, signaling a shift in competition in the stablecoin settlement layer from the application layer to the infrastructure layer.

Strategic Choice: Why Stripe Built L1 from Scratch Instead of Using L2

Stripe is built on a vast merchant base and deep experience. Its exploration of the crypto space has evolved from cautious testing to decisive action. After abandoning Bitcoin's early adoption due to its volatility and inefficiency, Stripe realized that revolutionizing payments requires mastering underlying technologies.

Stripe chose to build its own L1 in order to control the transaction settlement network, fee model and compliance path.

Choosing L2 means building your business's lifeline on another network. While this allows for a quick launch, it also carries the risks of the underlying network: unpredictable fee markets—soaring Ethereum gas fees can lead to unmanageable payment costs; dependency on governance and technology—any upgrade disputes on the underlying L1 layer could potentially spill over to L2; and performance bottlenecks—the upper limit of L2's performance is constrained by L1.

By building its own L1, Stripe has transformed from a "tenant" to a "landlord" and gained the sovereignty to define the rules.

Tempo is the final piece of the puzzle in Stripe's full-stack strategy. Stripe has already made a series of acquisitions:

Application layer: According to The Block, last October, Stripe acquired the stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge for US$1.1 billion, gaining control of the API for stablecoin issuance and management.

User layer: In June of this year, it acquired wallet infrastructure provider Privy, whose core value lies in simplifying the process of users entering the web3 world.

Settlement layer: Tempo is used to complete the bottom-level transaction settlement network.

The purpose of this layout is for Stripe to transform from a "channel provider" to a "platform owner" with complete rails. This is crucial for serving large enterprises and financial institutions.

Paradigm's role as a co-builder

Paradigm is not only an investor in this collaboration, but also a deep-seated co-builder. Its co-founder, Matt Huang, serves on Stripe's board, guiding its crypto strategy. This close relationship ensures that Paradigm's cutting-edge ideas in underlying protocol design can be directly integrated into Tempo.

Tempo's design philosophy seems to embody the principles outlined in Paradigm's June 20th article, "The L1 Dilemma," which argues that new L1s succeed by leveraging and challenging the dogma of existing L1s. The Tempo project may be a textbook example of this theory:

Native Token: Tempo may not issue a speculative native token. Instead, transaction fees will be paid directly in stablecoins, mitigating regulatory risks and focusing on the network's payment utility. This represents a radical shift from the standard L1 economic model.

Validator Network: Tempo may employ a validator network comprised of licensed entities to ensure the stability and compliance required by enterprise clients.

EVM compatibility: Tempo will reportedly be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to lower the developer threshold and leverage the existing developer ecosystem.

Advantages and Challenges

According to current intelligence analysis, Tempo's greatest advantage lies in leveraging Stripe's vast existing merchant network, which solves the "cold start problem" faced by new blockchains. Stripe can smoothly transition its existing customers to the Tempo network, fostering a network effect.

The primary challenge comes from direct competition with Circle. While both companies' technological approaches may converge, the key to success will depend on market entry strategy and distribution capabilities. Circle's advantage lies in its native USDC integration and deep crypto industry connections, while Tempo's advantage lies in its existing network of Web2 enterprise clients, providing a foundation for marketing.

Conclusion: The signals conveyed by the entry of Web2 giants

Stripe's move to build its own L1 platform signals a deepening integration between Web2 giants and blockchain technology. It also appears to be a strategic move following the passage of the GENIUS Act. Stripe's involvement, coupled with its ongoing deployment of compliant stablecoin infrastructure, may signal several key issues:

First, the market's value narrative may partially shift from "pure decentralization" to "compliant asset mobility." Tempo's core goal is to provide a secure and efficient bearer network for stablecoins.

Secondly, the public blockchain market may see a split. The future market is likely to be divided into two categories: open, crypto-native "permissionless chains" like Ethereum; and enterprise-specific chains like Tempo, serving regulated commercial activities.

Finally, investment opportunities may focus on the infrastructure of a compliant stablecoin ecosystem. Stripe's deployment suggests that with the implementation of the GENIUS Act, projects that provide key technologies for stablecoins (such as compliant issuance, transaction monitoring, wallet security, and asset management) may become valuable opportunities.