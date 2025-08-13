Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 Bitcoins today, worth approximately $112 million.

According to PANews on August 13th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 BTC (approximately $112 million) today, with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 931 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 744,540 BTC (approximately $90.83 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 124,431 ETH (approximately $583 million), with iShares receiving 70,802 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 3,270,483 ETH (approximately $15.32 billion).

