Ten new wallets suspected to belong to the same entity have withdrawn a total of 50.1 million ASTER tokens from Aster.

PANews reported on September 21st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin reported that 50.1 million ASTER tokens (US$80.16 million) were withdrawn from Aster to 10 newly created wallets in the past hour, with each address holding approximately 5 million tokens. These 10 addresses belong to the same person/entity: the gas in these addresses was first withdrawn to the Tron chain via ChangeNOW, then converted to BNB via a cross-chain exchange and transferred to the BSC chain address that received the ASTER tokens.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.