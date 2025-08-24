Tens of Millions Are Riding on the Fed’s September Decision — And the Odds Just Flipped

Following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks at Jackson Hole, markets are bracing for a possible rate cut in September.
CME’s Fedwatch tool, along with bets placed on Polymarket and Kalshi, point to easing next month. Data from the Fedwatch tool on cmegroup.com shows a 75% probability of 25 basis points (bps), or quarter-point, cut as of Aug. 23, 2025. The odds still leave a 25% chance the Fed holds the federal funds rate steady.
Prediction markets on Polymarket are leaning hard toward a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with traders nearly unified on the size of the move. Odds of a 25 basis point trim after the September 2025 meeting now stand at 78%, a jump of 21% in recent sessions.Source Image: Polymarket Fed bet on Aug. 23, 2025, the day after Powell’s Jackson Hole talk.
The outlook for a rate cut of any size by September is even firmer at 80%, while the probability of a cut sometime in 2025 has swelled to 93%. Breaking it down, only 3% of bets price in a larger 50 basis point move, and less than 1% wager on an increase—showing traders see virtually no chance of the Fed tightening.
Meanwhile, the odds of “no change” have tumbled to 20%, down 19 points as expectations shift toward easing. Millions of dollars are stacked behind the 25 basis point option, while bets on a pause or a surprise hike are thinning quickly. Kalshi’s markets tell the same story, showing a decisive lean toward a September cut that mirrors Polymarket’s momentum.Source Image: Kalshi Fed bet on Aug. 23, 2025.
On Kalshi, traders are pricing a 77% chance the Fed trims rates by 25 basis points, up 18 points in recent activity. The probability of the central bank holding steady has slid to 21%, a 17-point drop, as sentiment swings in favor of easing.
There’s still a thin 5% priced in for something more aggressive than a quarter-point, but conviction is squarely behind the smallest possible move. With over $163 million in wagers shaping these odds, Kalshi reflects strong agreement that the Fed will favor a cautious 25 basis point cut over standing pat or attempting a bolder policy shift.
In short, CME futures, Polymarket, and Kalshi are aligned: September looks like the kickoff for Fed easing, with Powell’s team expected to deliver a measured quarter-point cut instead of a dramatic swing.