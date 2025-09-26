TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 20:37
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0006998-34,70%
FUND
FUND$0,0188+9,62%
Boost
BOOST$0,11046--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1161-1,35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015175-4,91%

Highlights:

  • TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure.
  • Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers.
  • Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans.

TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance.

The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating.

The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships.

TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom

The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry.

The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners.

In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company.

Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing.

Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations.

TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum

The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company.

TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0,010423-3,82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03214-0,52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0,12036-6,69%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00506-9,80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0,03002-0,59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,0279-1,14%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs