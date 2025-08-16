Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 13:30
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0748-3.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-3.17%
Particl
PART$0.1839+2.62%

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack.

Financial and Corporate Backing

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of the agreement, Terawulf is expected to deliver more than 200 MW of critical IT load at its Lake Mariner data center campus located in Western New York.

According to a press release, the financial implications of these agreements are substantial, with an estimated $3.7 billion in contracted revenue over the initial 10-year terms. Furthermore, there are options for two five-year extensions that could potentially increase the total contract revenue to around $8.7 billion.

To facilitate the project, tech giant Google has committed to backstopping $1.8 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations, which will support project-related debt financing. In exchange, the tech giant will receive warrants to acquire approximately 41 million shares of Terawulf common stock, representing about an 8% pro forma equity ownership stake. This partnership aligns Terawulf with one of the most influential players in the global AI landscape.

Remarking on what the agreement means for his company, Paul Prager, CEO of Terawulf, said:

César Maklary, co-founder and President of Fluidstack, said the partnership with Terawulf “reflects our shared commitment to delivering rapid, scalable infrastructure for the AI frontier.”

As per the press release, deployment of this project is set to occur in phases, with the first phase — approximately 40 MW of critical IT load — expected to go live in the first half of 2026. The full capacity of more than 200 MW is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2026, providing significant near-term capacity to Fluidstack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M