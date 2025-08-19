TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/19 14:37
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1161-2.51%
Holo Token
HOT$0.000949-0.97%
TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake

The post TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf is suddenly Wall Street’s hot topic. Its stock shot up more than 70% in a week after Google boosted its stake in the company, betting big on its shift from pure crypto mining into powering artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Paul Prager highlights strategic alignment with Google

On Monday, shares jumped another 12% as Google increased its stake in TeraWulf from 8% to 14%. This new deal gives Google the right to buy about 32.5 million shares and adds $1.4 billion in fresh financial backing, bringing Google’s total support to nearly $3.2 billion.

This isn’t just a casual investment, Google is essentially underwriting project debt tied to TeraWulf’s CB-5 data center, boosting confidence that the company can scale. For Google, the warrants give them a shot at even bigger gains if TeraWulf’s stock keeps climbing.

TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager called the deal a “strategic alignment” with Google to build the backbone for AI infrastructure, positioning its Lake Mariner site in New York as a hub for both crypto and AI.

CB-5 facility operations expected in the second half of 2026

The Google announcement followed a major partnership with AI cloud provider Fluidstack. Last week, TeraWulf signed two 10-year computing deals with Fluidstack, securing more than 200 megawatts of capacity at Lake Mariner. Shortly after, Fluidstack exercised an option for another 160 MW, raising the total contracted IT load to roughly 360 MW.

Google has also been underwriting $1.8 billion in Fluidstack’s lease obligations, giving it another 41 million WULF shares in return. This earlier agreement had already given Google an 8% stake, and with the latest deal, its influence has doubled.

These partnerships are projected to generate $6.7 billion in contracted revenue, with the potential to reach $16 billion if lease extensions are included. Operations at the new CB-5 facility are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, marking a major step in TeraWulf’s pivot toward AI infrastructure.

Backing from Google and Fluidstack strengthens TeraWulf’s position

For years, bitcoin miners like TeraWulf have faced rising costs and shrinking profit margins. But now, idle mining power is being repurposed to fuel the booming AI sector. Google’s backing signals confidence that this pivot is the real deal.

Still, analysts caution it won’t be easy. Running AI infrastructure requires different technology and upgrades compared to traditional crypto mining. The transition may be bumpy, but with Google and Fluidstack in its corner, TeraWulf suddenly looks like more than just another miner.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?