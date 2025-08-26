Terry McLaurin Signs $96M Extension With Commanders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 07:17
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 13: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders catches a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Following an offseason long dispute between the franchise and its long-tenured star receiver, the Washington Commanders and 29-year-old wideout Terry McLaurin finally reached a contract agreement.

McLaurin and the Commanders agreed to a three-year $96 million contract that will feature a $30 million signing bonus and an annual salary of $32 million. The deal runs through the 2028 season and allows the former second-round pick to hit the free agency market in 2029.

McLaurin had been frustrated throughout the offseason about not receiving an extension on his prior contract while the likes of other NFL wideouts such as Garrett Wilson and D.K. Metcalf had received their own. One of McLaurin’s biggest wishes throughout the negotiation process was for him to receive a new deal with annual money on-par with 2019 NFL Draft classmate D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf wound up with a lengthier contract than McLaurin that featured more years (four), more total millions ($132 million) and a higher guaranteed signing bonus ($60 million upon signing). However, Washington’s leading receiver was able to receive an annual salary just a million underneath the Steeler wide receiver’s $33 million per season.

With Scary Terry back in the fold, the hope is that he can build upon last year’s career season with sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels under center and new teammate Deebo Samuel opposite him out wide. A year ago, McLaurin saw season-highs in catches (82) and receiving touchdowns (13) during his 5th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kambuibomani/2025/08/25/terry-mclaurin-washington-commanders-reach-middle-ground-in-wideouts-three-year-extension/

