Tesla Board Proposes $1 Trillion Pay Package For Musk If Ambitious Goals Are Met

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:11
Topline

Tesla outlined a new compensation package for its CEO, Elon Musk, on Friday, which could be worth around $1 trillion if the company meets certain ambitious goals over the next decade, in a move that comes a month after the company’s board approved a stock award for him worth around $29 billion.

The pay package sets Musk an ambitious goal of raising Tesla’s market cap to $8.5 trillion by 2035.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

In the filing, the company notes that it “does not currently have a long-term CEO performance award in place to retain and incentivize Elon to focus his energies on Tesla,” and it was “time to change that.”

To receive his full compensation reward, Musk will need to meet the ambitious goal of raising Tesla’s market cap from around $1 trillion at present to $8.5 trillion within a ten-year period.

Musk has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/05/tesla-proposes-compensation-plan-for-musk-that-could-be-worth-as-much-as-1-trillion/

