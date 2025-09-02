Tesla Faces $657M Sell-Off as South Korean Investors Flock to Crypto

In South Korea, Tesla no longer embodies the dream of retail investors. According to Bloomberg, nearly 1.8 billion dollars vanished in four months, including 657 million in August alone, marking the largest outflow since 2019. Behind this disenchantment, a growing unease: lacking a new narrative around AI or autonomous driving, the manufacturer no longer captivates as much. Result: despite its status as the most held foreign stock, Korean investors are abandoning Tesla for bets considered more dynamic and quicker.
