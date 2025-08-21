Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Model Y L Launch in China, Robotaxi Push, and Musk’s Political Shift

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 03:49
TLDR

  • Tesla launched a larger Model Y L in China, priced at around $47,180.
  • Elon Musk said the new Model Y may “never” come to the U.S. market.
  • Tesla robotaxi service could go “open access” in September in Texas and the Bay Area.
  • Shares fell over 4% on Wednesday, reversing below 50- and 200-day averages.
  • Musk is weighing political influence, backing JD Vance over forming a third party.

On August 20, 2025, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock traded at $321.89, down 2.25% midday, after CEO Elon Musk cast doubt on U.S. plans for the company’s new Model Y L.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The six-seat electric SUV, launched late Monday in China at roughly $47,180, features a larger wheelbase and had been anticipated following regulatory filings last month. Despite initial enthusiasm from retail investors, Musk tempered expectations on Wednesday by stating that production for the U.S. would not begin before late 2026 and might never occur.

His reasoning centered on the rise of autonomous driving. “Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America,” Musk said on X. This underlines Tesla’s focus on full self-driving (FSD) technology as the core of its future strategy.

Robotaxi Expansion Plans

Tesla continues to advance its autonomous ride-hailing ambitions. Musk announced that the company’s robotaxi service could become “open access” in September, removing the invite-only restriction. Currently, Tesla’s robotaxi operations run on a limited scale in Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area, using safety drivers.

The company secured regulatory approval in Texas through Tesla Robotaxi LLC, giving it a rideshare license under the state’s autonomous vehicle framework. Musk highlighted that FSD version 14 “feels alive,” reinforcing the company’s prioritization of software-driven mobility.

Tesla Stock Performance and Market Trends

Tesla shares slid more than 4% to $316.29 on Wednesday after a 1.75% decline Tuesday, extending its downtrend. The stock broke below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a technical setback as it forms a new base with a 348.98 buy point.

Tesla’s relative strength line has lagged since May, reflecting underperformance versus the S&P 500. The company faces weakening demand, highlighted by a 40% cut in U.K. lease payments this past weekend. Earnings are projected to decline for a third consecutive year, with Musk already warning of “rough quarters” ahead during the Q2 earnings call in July.

Musk’s Political Strategy

Beyond vehicles, Musk’s political involvement is gaining attention. A Wall Street Journal report revealed that Musk may abandon plans to create the “America Party” to avoid clashing with Vice President JD Vance. Instead, he could channel financial resources into supporting Vance’s potential 2028 presidential bid.

Musk previously backed Donald Trump in 2024, spending nearly $300 million to boost Republicans. His pivot toward Vance suggests a strategy to preserve party unity ahead of the 2026 midterms, where third-party movements have historically fractured votes.

Performance Overview

As of August 20, 2025, Tesla shares are down 20.29% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s 8.55% gain. Over the past year, TSLA has delivered a 45.58% return, while its three-year gain of 8.5% lags far behind the S&P 500’s 50.99%. Over five years, Tesla has surged 141.19%, well ahead of the index’s 88.59%.

