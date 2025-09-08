Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $1 Trillion Payday Comes with Sky-High Strings Attached

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 02:06
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009655+0.62%

TLDR

  • Tesla’s board unveiled a pay package that could give Elon Musk up to $1 trillion if the company reaches an $8.5 trillion market value over the next decade
  • Musk would receive 423.7 million additional Tesla shares through 12 tranches tied to performance milestones including 20 million annual vehicle deliveries
  • The package requires Musk to stay at Tesla for 7.5 years minimum to access any stock and 10 years for the full amount
  • Early targets include reaching $2 trillion market value, 1 million robotaxis in service, and 1 million humanoid AI robots
  • Tesla’s latest quarterly profits dropped from $1.39 billion to $409 million while revenues declined and missed Wall Street expectations

Tesla’s board of directors has proposed what could become the largest executive compensation package in corporate history. The electric vehicle maker unveiled a pay structure Friday that could award CEO Elon Musk up to 423.7 million additional shares over the next decade.

The potential payout reaches nearly $1 trillion if Tesla achieves the plan’s most ambitious targets. At Friday’s closing price, those shares would be worth $148.7 billion today.

The compensation plan centers on Tesla reaching an $8.5 trillion market valuation. That figure represents eight times the company’s current worth and double any company’s previous peak value.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The board structured the package around 12 share tranches. Each tranche unlocks only when Tesla hits specific performance milestones.

Early targets include reaching a $2 trillion market value and delivering 20 million vehicles annually. Tesla delivered fewer than 2 million vehicles in 2024.

The plan also requires Tesla to deploy 1 million self-driving robotaxis and sell 1 million humanoid AI robots. These goals reflect Musk’s vision of Tesla expanding beyond traditional automaking into robotics and artificial intelligence.

Musk Must Commit Long-Term to Tesla

The pay package includes strict retention requirements. Musk must remain at Tesla for at least 7.5 years to access any stock compensation. The full 10-year commitment is necessary to collect the entire prize.

The board’s filing reveals concerns about losing Musk to other ventures. During negotiations, Musk raised the possibility of pursuing other interests if he didn’t receive assurances about his Tesla role.

Musk divides his attention between multiple companies including SpaceX, Starlink, and artificial intelligence firm xAI. He also purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and recently served in Donald Trump’s administration.

Earlier this year, Tesla’s board reportedly searched for a potential successor to Musk. Both board chair Robyn Denholm and Musk denied these reports.

Control and Voting Power Drive Package Design

Musk has repeatedly emphasized his need for greater control over Tesla. He posted on X in January 2024 that he requires at least 25% voting control of the company.

Tesla supporters believe artificial intelligence and robotics represent the company’s future growth areas. They argue these technologies could justify the ambitious $8.5 trillion valuation target.

Critics point to Musk’s history of missed promises regarding autonomous vehicles. Tesla has been promising full self-driving capabilities since 2014 without delivering on those commitments.

Gordon Johnson, a Tesla analyst and critic, called Musk “a master manipulator” who keeps the stock price elevated through ambitious promises. Despite past disappointments, Tesla investors have consistently approved Musk’s compensation packages.

The latest package requires shareholder approval at Tesla’s annual meeting. Investors previously reinstated a $44.9 billion pay deal in 2024 after a Delaware judge initially rejected it.

Tesla’s recent financial performance adds complexity to the compensation debate. The company’s quarterly profits fell from $1.39 billion to $409 million, while revenues declined and missed Wall Street expectations.

Tesla continues expanding globally despite financial headwinds. The company recently opened its second showroom in India at Delhi’s Aerocity, following its first Indian location in July.

The post Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $1 Trillion Payday Comes with Sky-High Strings Attached appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks