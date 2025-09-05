Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service

TLDRs:

Tesla shares rose 1.33% Thursday after Robotaxi iOS app went public, signaling investor optimism.

Pre-market gains continued Friday, reaching $348.05 amid record first-day app downloads.

Robotaxi now operates across 190 square miles in Austin, including highways and Giga Texas.

Safety drivers remain temporarily as Tesla adapts to Texas and California autonomous vehicle laws.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) experienced a notable surge in its stock price following the public launch of its Robotaxi platform.

On Thursday, TSLA shares closed at $338.53, up 1.33%, and pre-market trading Friday saw the stock climbing further to $348.05, a 2.81% gain. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, interpreting the launch as a major step forward in Tesla’s autonomous mobility ambitions.

The launch signals Tesla’s confidence in its technology and its readiness to bring driverless rides to the general public.

Public Access Opens for Robotaxi

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Until now, Tesla’s Robotaxi service was limited to invite-only testers in Austin, Texas. With the release of a dedicated iOS app, the public can now download the platform and join a waitlist for rides in Tesla’s fully autonomous Model Y fleet.

Early adopters will be able to test rides throughout Austin, allowing Tesla to refine its service and gather critical real-world feedback. This marks a major milestone in Tesla’s roadmap to fully autonomous ride-hailing.

Record-Breaking App Downloads

The Robotaxi app made a splash on its first day, with approximately 80,000 downloads on iOS. According to Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton, this figure more than doubled Uber’s first-day performance and exceeded Waymo’s single-day downloads by over six times.

The surge reflects strong public interest in autonomous mobility and positions Tesla as a major competitor in the emerging driverless ride-hailing market.

Tesla has also announced plans to launch an Android version in the coming weeks, potentially boosting adoption even further.

Expanded Austin Service Area

Since its initial trial in late June, Tesla has gradually expanded its Robotaxi geofence. The latest expansion covers 190 square miles, including key locations such as Giga Texas, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and major highways.

Users can now experience rides across city streets, suburban routes, and freeway segments. Tesla aims to integrate Robotaxi into daily routines, including commutes, airport trips, and social outings, giving the service a broader audience and practical utility.

Safety Protocols and Regulatory Considerations

Despite the launch, Tesla continues to follow regulatory requirements. Texas law mandates a human driver unless a vehicle qualifies for Level 4 or 5 autonomy.

Tesla currently positions safety monitors in the driver’s seat for highway trips while maintaining passenger-seat monitors for city driving.

Elon Musk indicated that these safety drivers are temporary, with plans to remove them by the end of the year as confidence in the system grows. California regulations remain stricter, requiring additional testing before fully driverless operations are allowed.

Market and Competitive Impact

Tesla faces competition from Alphabet-owned Waymo, which operates autonomous fleets in multiple U.S. cities including Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

However, Tesla’s integration of hardware, software, and public accessibility gives it a unique edge. The stock’s positive reaction reflects investor optimism that Robotaxi could become a new revenue stream and strengthen Tesla’s position in autonomous vehicle markets.

That said, the public launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi app represents a major milestone in the company’s autonomous vehicle strategy. By combining broad public access, expanded service coverage, and measured safety protocols, Tesla is positioning itself to transform urban mobility while generating investor excitement.

With continued app downloads and operational growth, Robotaxi could play a pivotal role in the company’s future revenue and market influence.

The post Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service appeared first on CoinCentral.