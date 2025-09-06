Tesla propose a new performance-based pay package for its CEO, Elon Musk, valued at nearly $1 trillion

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 05:25
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000961-0.34%

Tesla has announced a new pay plan for its CEO that could increase his voting rights. The proposal is a performance-based package valued at almost $1 trillion if all performance targets are achieved. 

The ambitious plan has been designed around financial and market milestones, which, if Tesla CEO meets them, may grant him up to $975 billion. Musk would receive the package in a series of stock grants that increase his stake in the company, significantly driving up his voting rights among the board members. Some analysts noted that the plan may consolidate Musk’s influence in the company and cited concerns over corporate governance and shareholder protections. 

Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay plan tied to $8.5T market capitalization

The latest proposal follows the July-approved $29 billion in restricted stock granted to Musk. The grant was intended to offset a setback early this year when a Delaware Judge invalidated Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, which had been valued at over $50 billion. The award given to Musk in July was framed as a temporary solution to retain Musk’s commitment to the company while they seek a longer-term plan. 

Tesla’s Board of Directors argued that the new proposed package is necessary to ensure Musk remains focused and committed to the company following heightened competition in the EV and AI sectors. They acknowledged Musk’s leadership, saying he has been instrumental in the company’s rise from a niche automaker to joining the league of the world’s most valuable companies. 

The filing shows that the new plan would give Musk additional voting power through a boost in his stock ownership. Musk would receive no salary or cash bonus; instead, he would earn 423 million shares if Tesla achieved specific targets. The milestones include a market cap of $8.5 trillion, 20 million cars delivered, 1 million robotaxis and Optimus bots offered, and $400 billion in EBITDA over the next decade. The move could grant the CEO more control over strategic decisions and limit the influence of other shareholders. Some critics have criticized the plan, saying it could weaken the independence of the board and potentially increase risk for investors.

The EV maker also disclosed that shareholders will be asked to vote on whether the company should invest in Musk’s AI startup, xAI, which he founded in 2023. The Robotaxi pioneer has already incorporated some of xAI’s technologies into its operations. Tesla noted that a direct financial commitment to xAI would deepen the existing ties between the two entities. However, the firm raised concerns about conflicts of interest between Musk’s various business ventures. 

Tesla’s stock jumps by 2.7% today following the proposal

Tesla stock has jumped by 2.7% today, trading at $347.5 at the time of writing. However, YTD, the stock remains down by 13.9%, primarily influenced by the slowed growth in electric vehicle demand and rising competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD. Some shareholders have also expressed concerns that Musk’s attention is divided across too many enterprises. 

Cryptopolitan reported recently that the EV maker faces stiff competition in India as high tariffs drove up the costs of its Model Y EV to over $69,751. Chinese rival BYD’s sales surged compared to Tesla’s despite similar market conditions. Tesla’s reliance on brand recognition rather than aggressive marketing limited the company’s sales in the region. The firm has also lost ground in China, with only a 4% market share compared to BYD’s 29%. 

If approved, the package would mark the largest ever executive compensation arrangement in the U.S. It has also opened a series of talks across the industry on Musk’s role at Tesla and the balance between his power and the board’s influence. The board maintained that the firm would benefit if Must meets the set targets as the resulting stock would outweigh the effects of new grants to the CEO.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011023+0.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+2.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.358+0.68%
Xai
XAI$0.04666+2.84%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009601+5.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1474+2.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002524-4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable