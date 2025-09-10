Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 05:52
Union
U$0.00943-6.44%
holoride
RIDE$0.000988+1.22%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01336-1.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16061+1.24%

TLDRs:

  • Tesla explores ride-hailing permits at Bay Area airports amid growing robotaxi ambitions.
  • Company currently operates limited charter rides using supervised Full Self-Driving software.
  • California DMV challenges Tesla over autonomous driving claims, complicating airport plans.
  • Airports remain strategic targets as autonomous mobility services expand across the U.S.

Tesla Inc. has quietly approached major Silicon Valley airports, including San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, about the possibility of launching a ride-hailing service at these locations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the discussions coincided with the company’s July rollout of a nascent charter service in California.

While Tesla has yet to file any official permit applications, the inquiries indicate that the company is exploring ways to expand its presence in airport transport. San Francisco and Oakland airport representatives confirmed that Tesla had contacted them but no formal meetings have taken place, while San Jose airport stated that no permit requests have been submitted so far.

Charter Service Using FSD Software

Currently, Tesla’s California operations remain limited to a charter service rather than a full-fledged ride-hailing network.

Videos and reports indicate that drivers on these charter trips are using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised system, an advanced driver-assistance software that allows some automated control but still requires driver attention.

Permits for operating a true autonomous ride-hailing service in California are stringent. Tesla would need approval from the California Public Utilities Commission for a larger-scale service and additional permits from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) if the fleet consists of autonomous vehicles. The DMV is already scrutinizing Tesla over claims about its cars’ self-driving capabilities, further complicating the path forward.

Airports as Strategic Targets

Airports have long been prime battlegrounds for transportation services. Over a decade ago, Uber and Lyft battled traditional taxis and limousine services for a share of airport passenger trips. Today, autonomous vehicle operators see airports as a natural expansion point, given their steady traffic and high revenue potential.

Waymo, for instance, has been providing rides to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport for roughly two years and recently received approval to operate at San Jose airport.

Airports provide companies with consistent, high-demand routes that can help autonomous services scale efficiently. Tesla’s interest mirrors this trend, highlighting the potential market value of airport-focused ride-hailing.

Testing Ground in Austin

Tesla began testing its invite-only robotaxi network in Austin, Texas, starting with about a dozen vehicles. The network has expanded to cover much of the greater Austin area, though the fleet remains relatively small, estimated at 20 to 30 cars.

Unlike California, Texas does not require extensive reporting for autonomous vehicle tests, leaving many details about performance and safety undocumented.

Despite some reported issues during these early trials, there have been no major accidents or safety incidents. Tesla has positioned the driver as the “safety monitor,” ensuring that oversight remains in human hands even as autonomous features are used. The Austin tests serve as a proving ground for Tesla’s broader ambitions, potentially informing how it approaches airport ride-hailing in California and beyond.

Tesla’s move to explore permits for airport ride-hailing represents a careful but ambitious step toward expanding its autonomous vehicle services in California. While regulatory hurdles and safety scrutiny present challenges, the potential market, driven by millions of airport passengers each year, remains a powerful incentive for the company’s continued innovation in self-driving mobility.

The post Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.010295-5.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02768+6.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.31-0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,426.83-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+0.54%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype